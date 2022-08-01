India vs West Indies 2nd T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI, St. Kitts LIVE Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies. Match Postponed Again; Rescheduled to 11:00 PM IST | India and West Indies played one match against each other in this three-match T20I series so far where India won that game and is currently leading the series by 1-0. In the first T20I match, India beat West Indies by 68 runs. In that game, West Indies won the toss and decided to field first. Coming to bat, India posted 190 runs on the board where Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik smashed 64 runs and 41 runs respectively for the team. Alzarri Joseph took 2 wickets for West Indies. Coming to the chase, West Indies failed to chase down the target and managed to put just 122 runs on the board where none of their batters was able to cross even the 20-run mark. Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed 2 wickets each.Also Read - IND vs WI 2nd T20I Time Changed: Check New Match Timings

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Also Read - India vs West Indies T20Is to be Cancelled Due to US Visa Issues? Check Deets

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales. Also Read - IND-W vs PAK-W, CWG 2022 Highlights: Mandhana Powers India To Dominant Win Over Pakistan

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Bad News! Update coming from the ground, the match has been postponed to 11:00 PM IST. Frustrating for fans surely.

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: PITCH REPORT | The wicket at Warner Park is expected to be a good batting track with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. Meanwhile, seamers are expected to get some swing with the new ball but will want to vary their line and lengths once the ball gets old. The skipper winning the toss might prefer to chase.

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: FACT | This is not the first time, we are seeing an India vs West Indies match getting delayed due to luggage fiasco. In a 1994 ODI in Vizag between both the nations, the match was delayed due to the luggage going to Chennai instead of Visakhapatnam. Navjot Singh Sidhu made 114 in 103 balls in that match. So will we see another India batsmen scoring a hundred? Maybe Rohit Sharma or Deepak Hooda ?

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: OFFICIAL STATEMENT– Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders.

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: BIG NEWS COMING IN! India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will take place now at 10 PM IST, due to the late arrival of teams luggage.

    LIVE IND vs WI2nd T20I: KEY PLAYERS | Arshdeep Singh: Young pacer Arshdeep Singh had a good outing during the first encounter as he took two crucial wickets for his side and gave away just 24 runs in his four-over quota. The left-arm pacer will want to scalp some more important wickets for the Men in Blue during the second match.

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: KEY PLAYERS | Rohit Sharma: Skipper Rohit Sharma stroked an excellent fifty during the first T20I encounter and the opening batter will want to continue his good form during the second encounter as well. Rohit scored 64 runs in just 44 balls and smoked seven fours and two maximums.

