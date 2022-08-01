India vs West Indies 2nd T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI, St. Kitts LIVE Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies. Ravindra Jadeja-Hardik Pandya Aim to Re-Build For India| India and West Indies played one match against each other in this three-match T20I series so far where India won that game and is currently leading the series by 1-0. In the first T20I match, India beat West Indies by 68 runs. In that game, West Indies won the toss and decided to field first. Coming to bat, India posted 190 runs on the board where Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik smashed 64 runs and 41 runs respectively for the team. Alzarri Joseph took 2 wickets for West Indies. Coming to the chase, West Indies failed to chase down the target and managed to put just 122 runs on the board where none of their batters was able to cross even the 20-run mark. Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed 2 wickets each.Also Read - IND vs WI 2nd T20I Time Changed: Check New Match Timings

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.