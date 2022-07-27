LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: A ruthless Indian team is unlikely to take its foot off the pedal as it aims to top up a world-record winning feat with another clean sweep against the West Indies on Wednesday. India created a world record on Sunday by sealing their 12th consecutive series win in the ODI format against the West Indies — the most against a team. In this backdrop, head coach Rahul Dravid might be tempted to try out some of his reserve players but he will have to maintain a fine balance between keeping the momentum and testing his bench strength.Also Read - Shubman Gill Confident About His Batting, Says Will Go Big in 3rd ODI Against West Indies

West Indies, on the other hand, are currently on an eight-match losing streak in ODIs, including conceding the ongoing series to India. But their skipper Nicholas Pooran insisted that his team is ready to come out and put their hearts, souls on the field to perform as a unit.

With the series already won by India, West Indies will be aiming to end the three-match affair on a high by winning the final ODI at Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday. "The confidence level is there. The guys are obviously hurt. Those two losses obviously hurt us a lot but there is another game and that's another experience and another opportunity for us to learn."

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.