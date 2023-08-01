Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill Give India Solid Start
live

LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill Give India Solid Start

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest match updates of IND vs WI series decider.

Updated: August 1, 2023 7:40 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs West Indies, IND vs WI, Live Score, Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, IND vs WI 3rd ODI, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies live streaming, India vs West Indies live commentary, India vs West Indies virat Kohli, India vs West Indies Rohit Sharma, India vs West Indies news, India vs West Indies updates, India vs West Indies cricket series, India vs West Indies cricket, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli vs West Indies, Virat Kohli records vs West Indies, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma updates, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shai Hope, Daren Sammy, West Indies vs India,
India vs West Indies, Live Updates, 3rd ODI

LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score:

An improved and organised batting performance will be top priority for the Indian team when they take on West Indies in the third and final ODI at Trinidad on Tuesday. India started the series with a five-wicket win before slumping to a six-wicket loss in the next. There is a little bit of doubt over Virat Kohli’s availability after he didn’t travel with the side. With the series at stake, it will also be interesting to see whether regular Rohit Sharma makes himself available in the playing XI.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Ishan Kishan is going bonkers here in Trinidad. Shubman Gill is also not very much behind as the duo are dealing in boundaries. IND 52/0 (8)

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: So far so good for the Indian openers. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have looked at east against the West Indies bowlers. IND 27/0 (5)

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill open the batting for India. That means we may have a new no.3 and 4 today. IND 9/1 (1)

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: For the record, Jaydev Unadkat is playing his first ODI in ten years, who last played in 2013 against West Indies. It will be interesting to see if Ruturaj Gaikwad opens the batting.

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma isn’t playing today as well. Hardik Pandya is leading side. West Indies opt to field first. Virat Kohli isn’t playing as well. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat replaces Axar Patel and Umran Malik.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Importantly, this is the first ODI to be played at this venue. There is a bit of rain predicted in the afternoon, but it isn’t too threatening.

  • 5:55 PM IST

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: With no injuries being reported between the two ODIs, West Indies are unlikely to tinker with a combination that has worked, especially given that some of the previously benched players paid off – Keacy Carty and Kyle Mayers in particular.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Ishan Kishan has played well at the top of the order scoring fifties in both the game. Shubman Gill hasn’t made any impact with the bat and will be eager to prove himself. The middle order has been a total mess with no clarity on.

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: The biggest question lies is that will both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play today? Although Rohit travelled with the team from Barbados to Trinidad, Kohli wasn’t seen with the bunch raising questions over his availability.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.