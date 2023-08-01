Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Mukesh Kumar Rocks West Indies, India Get Perfect Start
LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Mukesh Kumar Rocks West Indies, India Get Perfect Start

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest match updates of IND vs WI series decider.

Updated: August 2, 2023 12:09 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Alick Athanaze

14* (24) 2x4, 0x6

Keacy Carty

1 (5) 0x4, 0x6

Mukesh Kumar

(4.5-1-15-3)*

Hardik Pandya

(4-1-13-0)
India vs West Indies, Live Updates, 3rd ODI

LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score:

An improved and organised batting performance will be top priority for the Indian team when they take on West Indies in the third and final ODI at Trinidad on Tuesday. India started the series with a five-wicket win before slumping to a six-wicket loss in the next. There is a little bit of doubt over Virat Kohli’s availability after he didn’t travel with the side. With the series at stake, it will also be interesting to see whether regular Rohit Sharma makes himself available in the playing XI.

Live Updates

  • 12:05 AM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: OUTT! And it’s again Mukesh Kumar. The Bengal lad has got all the three wickets now. Captain Shai Hope is caught at the slips by Shubman Gill. WI 17/3 (7)

  • 11:46 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: OUTTT!!!! Mukesh Kumar gets his second. Kyle Mayers gets an inside edge and plays on. West Indies in trouble. WI 7/2 (3)

  • 11:40 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Hardik Pandya starts from the other end. Maiden over to start with. WI 1-1 (2)

  • 11:36 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: And we are back. Brandon King and Kyle Mayers open the batting for West Indies. Mukesh Kumar with the ball for India.
    Loud shout for a caught behind and its out. India get the breakthrough in the first over itself. King goes for a duck. WI 1/1 (1)

  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Fifty for Hardik Pandya as India finish at 351/5. Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson, all scored fifties too. West Indies have a mountain to climb.

  • 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: OUTTTT! Romario Shepherd gets a wicket as Suryakumar Yadav departs for 35. IND 309/5 (47)

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: 300 comes up for India with a huge six from Suryakumar Yadav. IND 305/4 (46)

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Fifty-run stand between SKY and Hardik Pandya comes up as India are looing beyond the 300-run target. IND 295/4 (45)

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Gudakesh Motie breaks the stand. Shubman Gill gets out cheekily for 85. IND 254/4 (39)

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Maiden ODI fifty for Sanju Samson. Hardik Pandya gets up to applaud. Silent celebrations from the man himself. Samson departs soon after his fifty. IND 223/3 (31.5)

