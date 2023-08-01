Home

LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Mukesh Kumar Rocks West Indies, India Get Perfect Start

LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Mukesh Kumar Rocks West Indies, India Get Perfect Start

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest match updates of IND vs WI series decider.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS West Indies 351/5 (50.0) 28/3 (8.5) Run Rate: (Current: 3.17) WI need 324 runs in 247 balls at 7.87 rpo Last Wicket: Shai Hope (C) (W) c Shubman Gill b Mukesh Kumar 5 (9) - 17/3 in 6.3 Over Alick Athanaze 14 * (24) 2x4, 0x6 Keacy Carty 1 (5) 0x4, 0x6 Mukesh Kumar (4.5-1-15-3) * Hardik Pandya (4-1-13-0)

India vs West Indies, Live Updates, 3rd ODI

LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score:

An improved and organised batting performance will be top priority for the Indian team when they take on West Indies in the third and final ODI at Trinidad on Tuesday. India started the series with a five-wicket win before slumping to a six-wicket loss in the next. There is a little bit of doubt over Virat Kohli’s availability after he didn’t travel with the side. With the series at stake, it will also be interesting to see whether regular Rohit Sharma makes himself available in the playing XI.

