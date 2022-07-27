LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: Gill-Iyer Off To Aggressive Start After Rain Break; Play To Start At 11:15 PM IST; 40 Overs Per Side; Rain Stopped, Official Update Soon; Rain Stops Play, India 115/1 After 24 Overs; Dhawan Perishes After 50, Iyer Joins Gill; Dhawan Brings Up 50; India In Control; Gill-Dhawan Stand Takes India Past 50; Dhawan-Gill Off To Steady Start In Trinidad; India Opt To Bat, Prasidh Comes In For Avesh | Shikhar Dhawan at the toss: We will bat first. We will like to post a good score. The best thing is everything is performing, nice to see that. That’s a big positive for us, happy with that. I feel that intent is important, but at the same time you need to be smart. Dravid is doing a good job, the more the players will play, the better they will get. We got one change. Prasidh comes in for Avesh Khan.Also Read - LIVE England vs South Africa 1st T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates

Nicholas Pooran at the toss: The first two games, we were heartbroken. We are motivated today, we need to get over the line. We spoke about batting 50 overs, but we need to be more consistent. We will get to see the result eventually. Holder, Keemo and Carty are in, Alzarri, Rovman and Shepherd are out.
 

Check Playing XI:

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

  • 11:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: NO BALL!!! from Jason Holder. FOUR!! Free swing from Shubman Gill and he collects a boundary. He races to 83(82). 12 runs off the over. India are 179/1 after the end of 30 overs.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: The partnership is now 50 off just 30 balls. Incredible stuff from both these batters. 9 runs off Jason Holder’s over. India are 163 for 1 after the end of 28 overs. 12 overs remain.

  • 11:29 PM IST

  • 11:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: FOUR!!! Jayden Seales tries the short ball technique but to no avail. Iyer pounces on it and plays it over mid-wicket for a boundary. This is some intent from the young batters. FOUR!!! This is an effortless drive. FOUR!!! This is getting out of hands now. Windies need to regroup now. IND 146/1 (26)

  • 11:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Hayden Walsh Jr. into the attack. SIX!!! Shreyas Iyer gets a half tracker and he deposits it over backward short-leg for a boundary. FOUR!!! Square cut off the highest quality. Shreyas Iyer batting like a dream. SIX!! I can do it better says Shubman Gill and he plays it over Walsh’s head for a maximum. 18 off the over. IND 133/1 (25)

  • 11:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: With just 16 overs left in the bank, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will have quite a task on their hands to resume in an aggressive manner against Windies on a slow pitch. Will India get to 200+ total? Live action resumes!

  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: JUST IN – Match to resume at 11:15 PM IST.

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: The covers have been removed by the groundsmen. The umpires are having a chat on the field. There are reports that 14 overs have been lost till now as per Cricbuzz.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Finally some good news – It has stopped raining completely, the sun is out and it is considerably brighter than before. Hopefully we’ll have an official update soon. Stay tuned for live updates here.