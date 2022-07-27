LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: Dhawan Brings Up 50; India In Control; Gill-Dhawan Stand Takes India Past 50; Dhawan-Gill Off To Steady Start In Trinidad; India Opt To Bat, Prasidh Comes In For Avesh | Shikhar Dhawan at the toss: We will bat first. We will like to post a good score. The best thing is everything is performing, nice to see that. That’s a big positive for us, happy with that. I feel that intent is important, but at the same time you need to be smart. Dravid is doing a good job, the more the players will play, the better they will get. We got one change. Prasidh comes in for Avesh Khan.Also Read - ICC ODI Rankings: Shikhar Dhawan Moves to 13th Place; Shreyas Iyer Makes Massive Jump

Nicholas Pooran at the toss: The first two games, we were heartbroken. We are motivated today, we need to get over the line. We spoke about batting 50 overs, but we need to be more consistent. We will get to see the result eventually. Holder, Keemo and Carty are in, Alzarri, Rovman and Shepherd are out.
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies are currently on an eight-match losing streak in ODIs, including conceding the ongoing series to India.

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Apart from one or two fantastic saves, Windies fielders have been quite ordinary in the match. Shubman Gill on 49 at the moment. WIDE!!! Seales is looking to make Gill reach for it. 50 for Gill. Claps and Applause in the crowd. IND 112/0 (22).

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Single and once again, a 100-run unbeaten stand between the Indian openers. Dominant stuff from India. The run-rate is marginally above 5 at the moment. Should India look to play a bit aggressive here? Stay tuned for live updates here. IND 102/0 (20.1)

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: FOUR!!! Boundaries are now coming thick and fast. Shubman Gill got some room on that and he played a square cut to get it through. 6 runs off the over. IND 96/0 (19)

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Keemo Paul to continue after drinks break. This is a healthy partnership for India. Slightly on the slower side in terms of run-rate. Mild Appeal for LBW!!! Umpire denies but Pooran reviews. No bat involved. Missing wickets. IND 87/0 (17.4)

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Hayden Walsh Jr. bowled well on the previous tour against India. He will certainly look to emulate his previous performance to get a wicket. DRINKS ON THE FIELD!!! IND 87/0 (17).

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: The Windies magic man Kyle Mayers into the attack. He riled up the Indian top order with his medium pace bowling and some incredible fielding as well. FOUR!!! Just a bit short and played between the gap for a boundary. IND 84/0 (16).

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: NO BALL!!! Front foot error from Holder. Shubman Gill to face it. Lofted but just a single. Certainly an opportunity missed. Windies bowlers are bowling slower deliveries occasionally in front of the openers. IND 62/0 (13.4)

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI: FOUR!!! Short ball and placed nicely over deep backward point for a boundary. With that shot, 50 comes up for India. FOUR!!! This was wide and was dispatched for a boundary yet again. IND 55/0 (11.4)