India vs West Indies 3rd T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI, St. Kitts LIVE Score & Updates. Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies. India Win Toss; Opt to Bowl | West Indies made a great comeback and defeated India in the second T20I match to level the series at 1-1. While batting first, India put 138 runs on the board which the West Indies side chased down with 4 balls to a spare and grabbed an important victory in the series. Obed McCoy was adjudged the player of the match for his magical spell with the ball (4-1-17-6). In the upcoming match, India will look to make a comeback while the West Indies will also look to continue their good momentum. Another exciting contest is anticipated here on Tuesday.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Live Updates

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Nicholas Pooran at the TOSS: We wanted to bat first as well, this is a ground where chasing is the preferred option. But now we need top put up a good score on the board and defend it. Credit to the bowling group, they performed well as an unit, they did come hard at us, but we stuck to our task. We did speak about the left-arm option, we spoke about it during the team meetings. That’s why we have one change today – Dominic Drakes is in, he replaces Odean Smith. We are backing our boys and it’s important to have the right guys in the right positions.

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma at the TOSS: We will field first, not looking at the conditions, but this is what we prefer to do. We want to capitalize on the powerplay, this is a small ground, a six hitting ground, the average score isn’t big and we need to keep that in mind as well. The guys have been given the chance to express themselves, so the high-risk shots come into play, but we do understand that. I don’t know about that, as a team we want to improve in all aspects of the game, but in the last few series, the left-arm seamers have done well against us. But it’s not that the guys are struggling, it happens when you’re trying to score quickly. But we do need to understand when we come up against certain bowlers, we just want to come out and express ourselves, that’s what we want to continue doing. Just one change, Jadeja has been rested, Hooda is in.

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | India have won the toss and opted to field first.

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: It’s time for the TOSS! Stay tuned.

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: A win today for the Indians, will give them the upper-hand of the 5-match series and if they lose again, Rohit Sharma and Co will have to win two back to back matches to win the T20I series.

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: PITCH REPORT | The pitch at St Kitts provided a good sporting wicket during the second encounter and the visitors will be ruing the chance for not posting a challenging total during the previous match. A good batting track is also expected for the third match and the skipper winning the toss might prefer to chase.

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates from the match as we bring you live coverage from Warner Park, St, Kitts. The Toss is scheduled at 9:00 PM IST. LIVE UPDATES SOON!

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Considering the team combination, India is expected to win this match but the kind of performance, West Indies showed in the last match, you never know what will happen.