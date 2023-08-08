Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score: West Indies Opt To Bat; Yashasvi Jaiswal Debuts For India
West Indies Opt To Bat; Yashasvi Jaiswal Debuts For India.
LIVE UPDATES, India vs West Indies 3rd T20I
Guyana: India will need to bat with the fearlessness they often talk about as they look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20 International against the West Indies in Providence, Guyana, on Tuesday.
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.
