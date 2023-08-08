Top Recommended Stories

LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score: West Indies Opt To Bat; Yashasvi Jaiswal Debuts For India

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Updates: West Indies Opt To Bat; Yashasvi Jaiswal Debuts For India. Follow live updates of the third T20 between IND and WI from Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Published: August 8, 2023 7:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Guyana: India will need to bat with the fearlessness they often talk about as they look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20 International against the West Indies in Providence, Guyana, on Tuesday.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his T20I debut today.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: The home team’s bowlers have done well to keep India in check and will be keen to maintain that with series on the line. “It’s a very good position to be in. Since 2016 we haven’t won T20 series (against India),” said West Indies skipper Rovman Powell.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: The likes of Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer will once again be looking to take the attack to the Indian spinners.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Like the opposition, West Indies’ top-order too has not been amongst runs with Pooran left to do the heavy lifting. The hosts would want to change that.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Pacer Mukesh Kumar has leaked most runs for India and there is a possibility that he could be replaced with Avesh Khan or Umran Malik. West Indies are in an ideal position for their first series win over India since 2016.

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Chahal, playing after a gap of two months, has been impressive in the series. Bishnoi’s frequent googlies were not able to put pressure on the opposition, forcing him to rethink about his plans.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Hardik and Arshdeep Singh were able to swing the new ball in the second game and would be looking to repeat that on Tuesday.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: The bowlers, especially the spinners, need to find a way to contain a rampaging Nicholas Pooran. The southpaw has been batting with disdain against the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi. Left-arm spinner Axar was not even used in the last game.

