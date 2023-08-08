Home

Sports

LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score: West Indies Opt To Bat; Yashasvi Jaiswal Debuts For India

live

LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score: West Indies Opt To Bat; Yashasvi Jaiswal Debuts For India

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Updates: West Indies Opt To Bat; Yashasvi Jaiswal Debuts For India. Follow live updates of the third T20 between IND and WI from Providence Stadium, Guyana.

LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India Face Do-Or-Die Situation In Crucial Tie Against West Indies.

LIVE UPDATES, India vs West Indies 3rd T20I

Guyana: India will need to bat with the fearlessness they often talk about as they look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20 International against the West Indies in Providence, Guyana, on Tuesday.

Trending Now

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES