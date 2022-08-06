India vs West Indies 4th T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI, Live Score & Updates, Central Broward Park, Florida, USA. After losing the second game, India made a great comeback and win the third game and leads the series by 2-1.While batting first, West Indies posted 164 runs on the board which the Indian side successfully chased down with only losing 3 wickets and 6 balls to spare. Suryakumar Yadav batting was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning knock with the bat (76 runs off 44 balls). In the upcoming match, West Indies will look to make a comeback and win the game to stay alive in this series while India will look to beat them to clinch the series. The track at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium supplies a neutral wicket where both the departments are expected to collect a reasonable amount of help from the surface. Spinners will be crucial in the middle overs. Chasing will be difficult on this Ground.Also Read - India Women vs England Women, T20I Semi-final Highlights : IND Edge Out ENG In Final Over To Confirm Silver

IND vs WI 4th T20I Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Live Updates

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: Late surge from Sanju Samson and Axar Patel propel India to 191/5 in 20 overs of play. IND 191/5 (20)

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: 16 overs gone, India are now at 151/4. Dinesh Karthik has joined Sanju Samson after Rishabh Pant’s departure. IND 151/4 (16)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: OUT! Deepak Hooda falls victim to Alzarri Joseph and India lose their third wicket. Sanju Samson has walked in as the new batter. IND 114/3 (12)

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: 10 overs gone, India are now well set at 96/2. Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant re-build for Men in Blue. IND 96/2 (10)

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: 8 overs gone, India are now at 77/2. IND 77/2 (8)

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: 7 overs gone, India are now at 68/2. Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant hold key from here onwards. IND 68/2 (7)

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: OUT! India lose 2nd wicket! Suryakumar Yadav falls victim to Alzarri Joseph! India have lost both their openers inside the first 6 overs, eventhough they have maintained a healthy run-rate. IND 65/2 (6)

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: First over done and dusted! India off to a good start early in the innings. The Men in Blue are now at 8/0. IND 8/0 (1)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav open innings for India. Akeal Hosein has the new ball for the Windies. We’re in for a cracker! Let’s play!

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: Nicholas Pooran at TOSS- We are going to bowl first. The ground has been covered and there should be some moisture, we’ll look for early wickets. Take the game as deep as possible and then win the key moments. We are playing some good cricket so far, the boys are looking forward to today’s game.