India vs West Indies 4th T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI, Live Score & Updates, Central Broward Park, Florida, USA. After losing the second game, India made a great comeback and win the third game and leads the series by 2-1.While batting first, West Indies posted 164 runs on the board which the Indian side successfully chased down with only losing 3 wickets and 6 balls to spare. Suryakumar Yadav batting was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning knock with the bat (76 runs off 44 balls). In the upcoming match, West Indies will look to make a comeback and win the game to stay alive in this series while India will look to beat them to clinch the series. The track at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium supplies a neutral wicket where both the departments are expected to collect a reasonable amount of help from the surface. Spinners will be crucial in the middle overs. Chasing will be difficult on this Ground.

IND vs WI 4th T20I Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Live Updates

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: First over done and dusted! India off to a good start early in the innings. The Men in Blue are now at 8/0. IND 8/0 (1)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav open innings for India. Akeal Hosein has the new ball for the Windies. We’re in for a cracker! Let’s play!

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: Nicholas Pooran at TOSS- We are going to bowl first. The ground has been covered and there should be some moisture, we’ll look for early wickets. Take the game as deep as possible and then win the key moments. We are playing some good cricket so far, the boys are looking forward to today’s game.

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: Rohit Sharma at TOSS: We were also looking to bowl, not sure how the pitch will play, we will now have to get the runs on the board. It’s important from the team’s perspective to find answers (when asked about team’s preparations on various moments in T20Is), we’ll try and put our best foot forward. I understand where we stand as a team and will be looking to give chances to some of the other guys. We need to make them feel confident, that means we’ll have to give them plenty of games. We are building towards the WC, the guys need to be tested in certain aspects of the game. Three changes for us – Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson are in. They replace Hardik Pandya, Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | West Indies won the toss and opt to field.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: Revised Time- Toss at 8:15 PM IST; Match Starts- 8:45 PM IST.

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: Harshal Patel is set to miss the Asia Cup and could be a doubtful starter for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He is learnt to be suffering from side strain and cannot be considered in the squad for the continental championship.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: NEWS COMING IN– The covers have been removed now. We can expect toss to happen in a few minutes time. Stay hooked to this space for the revised time of the match.