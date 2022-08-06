India vs West Indies 4th T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI, Live Score & Updates, Central Broward Park, Florida, USA. After losing the second game, India made a great comeback and win the third game and leads the series by 2-1.While batting first, West Indies posted 164 runs on the board which the Indian side successfully chased down with only losing 3 wickets and 6 balls to spare. Suryakumar Yadav batting was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning knock with the bat (76 runs off 44 balls). In the upcoming match, West Indies will look to make a comeback and win the game to stay alive in this series while India will look to beat them to clinch the series. The track at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium supplies a neutral wicket where both the departments are expected to collect a reasonable amount of help from the surface. Spinners will be crucial in the middle overs. Chasing will be difficult on this Ground.Also Read - India Women vs England Women, T20I Semi-final Highlights : IND Edge Out ENG In Final Over To Confirm Silver

IND vs WI 4th T20I Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.