India vs West Indies 4th T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI, Live Score & Updates, Central Broward Park, Florida, USA. After losing the second game, India made a great comeback and win the third game and leads the series by 2-1.While batting first, West Indies posted 164 runs on the board which the Indian side successfully chased down with only losing 3 wickets and 6 balls to spare. Suryakumar Yadav batting was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning knock with the bat (76 runs off 44 balls). In the upcoming match, West Indies will look to make a comeback and win the game to stay alive in this series while India will look to beat them to clinch the series. The track at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium supplies a neutral wicket where both the departments are expected to collect a reasonable amount of help from the surface. Spinners will be crucial in the middle overs. Chasing will be difficult on this Ground.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: Hang on! It’s raining here in Lauderhill as the toss gets delayed. Hopefully it won’t be a lengthy delay and we’ll soon get things rolling. Rain Delays TOSS!

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: The Toss is about to begin, stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match, all the way from Central Broward Park, Florida. Live Updates soon!

  • 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: STAT ATTACK | There has been a total of 2 T20I centuries at this very ground. Both centuries coming from today’s teams. Ewin Lewis (100) scored the first T20I century at Central Broward Park, followed by KL Rahul (110*) in the very same match. The Windies actually won that match back in 2016.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: HEAD TO HEAD STATS | India has played a total of 23 T20Is against the West Indies, winning on 15 occasions, losing 7 times, with only one game ending in a tie.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: WEATHER REPORT | According to reports from weather.com, the temperature of Lauderhill city of Florida on August 6 (Saturday) will be 32° Celcius during the day and fall to 26° Celcius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day and night. The chances of rain are 33% during the day and 40% at night. The humidity will be around 67% during the day and rise to 75% at night.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: KEY PLAYERS | Akeal Hosein: West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein was the most impressive bowler for the Men in Maroon during the third T20I match. He gave away only 28 runs in his four-over quota and scalped one wicket of Shreyas Iyer. The left-arm spinner will want to emulate his performance during the fourth encounter as well.

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4h T20I: KEY PLAYERS | Suryakumar Yadav: Batter Suryakumar Yadav has reached the second spot in the ICC T20 batting rankings after his excellent performance during the third T20I. The right-handed batter stroked 76 runs off just 44 balls and helped his side to chase down the total easily. Suryakumar will want to emulate his performance during the fourth T20I encounter as well.

  • 6:11 PM IST

  • 6:10 PM IST

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: Both teams have reached the United States to play their fourth and fifth T20I encounters and will want to entertain the local crowd with some high-quality batting and bowling. The Men in Maroon will have to win the fourth match at any cost if they want to stay alive in the series.