LIVE Updates, IND Vs WI, 4th T20I Score: Hardik Pandya’s Men Seek Series-Levelling Win

India vs West Indies LIVE Match Updates, 4th T20I: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from the IND vs WI game in Florida.

Updated: August 12, 2023 6:00 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I, Live Score

LIVE Updates, IND Vs WI, 4th T20I Score

India will hope that batters will helm their march towards a series-levelling victory over the West Indies with another impact effort in the fourth T20I on Saturday. India might have stayed afloat with a win in the third T20I but Windies still lead the series 2-1, a quick reminder to the fact that the visitors still have concerns surrounding the batting unit. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have shown what they can do and its time for other batters to take charge.

Live Updates

  • 5:49 PM IST

  • 5:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs WI, 4th T20I Score: West Indies have proved why they are one of the strongest sides in T20I cricket having won the first two games.

  • 5:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs WI, 4th T20I Score: India are coming into this game after a series-saving win in the third game in Guyana. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma starred in the game.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs WI, 4th T20I Score: Hello and welcome to the fourth T20I between India and West Indies in Florida.

