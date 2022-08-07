LIVE India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Scores & Updates: Now that the series is in the pocket, you should not be surprised if the management of Team India makes wholesale changes for the fifth and final T20I on Sunday at Lauderhill, Florida.Also Read - IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

IND vs WI 5th T20I Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.