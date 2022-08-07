LIVE India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Scores & Updates: Now that the series is in the pocket, you should not be surprised if the management of Team India makes wholesale changes for the fifth and final T20I on Sunday at Lauderhill, Florida.Also Read - IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

IND vs WI 5th T20I Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Live Updates

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Hetmyer is still playing and hitting the ball all the way to the ground. Hetmyer started the 11th over with a maximum. MAXIMUM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • 10:57 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Kuldeep Yadav again comes up with the ball. Trying hard for another wicket. This is also a good over by Kuldeep.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: India is in a good position in this game so far. Shimron Hetmyer is playing well so far. Live WI 59\4 vs IND

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Hetmyer is looking confident. Hetmyer needs a batter who can look for a partnership with him. Powell is playing on the other hand. Live WI 56\4 vs IND

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: What a comeback by Kuldeep. Powell comes in place on Pooran.

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Kuldeep has Done it again. Kuldeep scalped Nicholas Pooran. Skipper is gone for 3 runs. West Indies is in trouble.

  • 10:46 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Hetmyer is looking confident today.

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: West Indies side is looking more attacking. Apart from that WI loses 3 early wickets. Kuldeep comes up with the ball. Pooran facing.

  • 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Pooran is off the mark with a single.

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Hetmyer started dominating Indian bowlers as after powerplay the batter started the game with a Six.