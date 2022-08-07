LIVE India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Scores & Updates: Now that the series is in the pocket, you should not be surprised if the management of Team India makes wholesale changes for the fifth and final T20I on Sunday at Lauderhill, Florida.Also Read - IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

IND vs WI 5th T20I Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

    West Indies (Playing XI): Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(c), Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Rovman Powell

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Nicholas Pooran after toss

    “We wanted to bat first but that’s fine. We have four changes. Brooks, Walsh, Odean Smith and Keemo Paul have come in. We have to prepare for the WC. This is a fresh group and India is a great team as well. The venue was small at St. Kitts and hence Walsh wasn’t included. But we know when we do need a spin option, we have them.”

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Hardik Pandya after winning toss.

    “We want to bat. We saw how the wicket slowed down yesterday. We want to bat on a fresher wicket. We are like we are not playing at Miami. 99 percent of the fans are supporting India. No matter what happens, we have set some standards for the Indian cricket team. We need to go out there and showcase our skill set. Obviously, the coach, the captain and senior members have done some tremendous job. 4 changes to the team.”

    LIVE | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Scores & Updates: 4 changes for India as Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer Kuldeep Yadav comes in Playing XI.

    LIVE | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Scores & Updates: India won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies. Rohit Sharma is rested. There are changes in India’s playing XI. Hardik Pandya leading the India side

    LIVE | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Scores & Updates: We might see a shuffle in the playing XI as Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav are the only players to not have featured in a single game so far. So India might want to give them a go while West Indies might go unchanged, once again.

    LIVE | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Scores & Updates: India continued with their policy of all-out attack after being put in to bat with Rishabh Pant leading the effort for the top order with 44 off 31 balls.