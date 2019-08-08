Live Updates

  • 10:45 PM IST

    Just a single from the over. Shami steams in and bowls an inswinging ball on off, Gayle looks to defend but it goes off the inside edge towards square leg. Just one run of this very long 6th over. Windies 9/0 in 6 overs vs India

  • 10:43 PM IST

    Finally, the players are out on the field!

  • 10:42 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Update: The umpires are out in the middle. Indian players follow them out. Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle stride out to resume their innings. Gayle will be on strike and Shami will bowl out the remaining 2 balls of his 3rd over.

  • 10:33 PM IST

    LATEST UPDATE – The umpires are out for another inspection. More saw dust is being applied and we might get to know about a possible resumption.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    Many ‘moods’ of Indian skipper – VIRAT KOHLI!

  • 10:12 PM IST

    This is commentator’s curse now. We were all set, the players were out in the middle but the wet patches are taking their sweet time to set off and the players once again walk back to the pavilion.

  • 10:03 PM IST
    We are back for the resumption. Gayle and Lewis walk back out to the middle to continue their innings. Shami to bowl the remaining 2 balls to finish the over. Another small delay as the groundstaff are clearing the wet patches.
  • 10:01 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: Graeme Swann on-air informs us that it is now a 40-over game now and we will resume very shortly. The rain has stopped, the sun is out and the groundstaff are busy removing the covers.

    Just a confirmation. It is now a 40-over game. With the Powerplay 1 now reduced to 8 overs. Powerplay 2 to be from over no. 9 to over no. 32 and the last 8 to be Powerplay 3.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    Universe Boss and Lewis at the crease for the hosts!

  • 9:35 PM IST

    Seems like the rain is presently enjoying playing the hide-n-seek here in Guyana. Good news! The rain has stopped and the dark clouds have moved away.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Providence Stadium, Guyana: Done and dusted with the T20Is and we are all set for the 50-over format. This is the first game in ODIs for both the side after their World Cup campaigns. India will be looking to put the demons of that semi-final loss behind and start afresh in the series. The hosts, on the other hand, will look to put their dismal World Cup campaign behind them and send a statement to the cricketing world by topping up a strong Indian lineup.

With Kedar Jadhav expected to come in at No 5 or 6 depending on how Rishabh Pant is used as a floater, it will be a toss-up between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer for the remaining middle-order slots. Both are players with a certain amount of flair but Pandey couldn’t exactly seal it in the T20 Internationals and it’s about time that the team management would think of giving Iyer a go and see how it pans out.

Date: August 8, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

PROBABLE PLAYING XIs–

Windies Probable XI: Evin Lewis/John Campbell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini/Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach