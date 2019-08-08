Live Updates

  • 11:51 PM IST

    LATEST UPDATES IND vs WI: The rain has stopped. But once again the worry is the damp patches in the outfield. But the groundsmen were smart enough to cover the sawdust patches.

  • 11:32 PM IST

    Sad faces in the stands scenes not great in Guyana!

  • 11:30 PM IST

    Not a news you would have wanted to hear. The rain is getting heavier and more covers are on the ground now. The groundsmen aren’t taking any chances this time, generously using up their sheets to cover up the entire square this time.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    Oh no! This is bad! It has started to rain again and the players are once again off the field. The groundstaff are back with the big covers, struggling against the massive wind.

  • 11:16 PM IST

    Jadeja is welcomed with three. Ravindra bowls it short around off, Lewis punches it through cover-point. Shreyas Iyer gives it a chase and manages to pull it just before the ropes. He lobs it back to Dhawan who was running from cover. The batsmen meanwhile comeback for the third. WI 47/1 in 11.2 overs vs IND

  • 11:09 PM IST

    ‘Comeback man’ – Kuldeep removes UNIVERSE BOSS cheaply in Guyana!

  • 11:04 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Kuldeep Yadav removes Chris Gayle for 4. Bowled! The Universe Boss is out of here. West Indies lose their first wicket and it is the wrist-spinner who has given India the breakthrough. Kuldeep flights one on middle and off, Gayle looks to go for the big heave. The ball though turns in and takes the inside edge of Gayle’s bat and goes onto disturbs the stumps. Windies 44/1 in 11 overs vs India

  • 11:03 PM IST

    SIX! Lewis looks in the mood today! Khaleel once again bowls it shorter but it is not short enough to trouble the batter. Lewis picks it early and demolishes it over the square leg fence for a biggie. WI 41/0 in 9.3 overs vs IND

  • 11:00 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: Big over for Windies – 15 off it. Lewis is in some striking form here. He has demolished Khaleel here. Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Lewis gets on his back foot and whacks his pull over the mid-wicket fence for a mammoth six. Windies 33/0 in 8 overs vs India

  • 10:55 PM IST

    FOUR! Bad start for Khaleel. He misses his line and bowls the first one down the leg side, Lewis just helps it fine down the leg side and the ball races away to the fine leg fence for a boundary. WI 23/0 in 7.1 overs vs IND

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs WI 1st ODI GUYANA

IND vs WI 1st ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Providence Stadium, Guyana: Done and dusted with the T20Is and we are all set for the 50-over format. This is the first game in ODIs for both the side after their World Cup campaigns. India will be looking to put the demons of that semi-final loss behind and start afresh in the series. The hosts, on the other hand, will look to put their dismal World Cup campaign behind them and send a statement to the cricketing world by topping up a strong Indian lineup.

With Kedar Jadhav expected to come in at No 5 or 6 depending on how Rishabh Pant is used as a floater, it will be a toss-up between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer for the remaining middle-order slots. Both are players with a certain amount of flair but Pandey couldn’t exactly seal it in the T20 Internationals and it’s about time that the team management would think of giving Iyer a go and see how it pans out.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates: WI – 54/1 in 13 overs vs IND

Date: August 8, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

PROBABLE PLAYING XIs–

Windies Probable XI: Evin Lewis/John Campbell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini/Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach