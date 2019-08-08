

















LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs WI 1st ODI GUYANA

IND vs WI 1st ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Providence Stadium, Guyana: Done and dusted with the T20Is and we are all set for the 50-over format. This is the first game in ODIs for both the side after their World Cup campaigns. India will be looking to put the demons of that semi-final loss behind and start afresh in the series. The hosts, on the other hand, will look to put their dismal World Cup campaign behind them and send a statement to the cricketing world by topping up a strong Indian lineup.

With Kedar Jadhav expected to come in at No 5 or 6 depending on how Rishabh Pant is used as a floater, it will be a toss-up between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer for the remaining middle-order slots. Both are players with a certain amount of flair but Pandey couldn’t exactly seal it in the T20 Internationals and it’s about time that the team management would think of giving Iyer a go and see how it pans out.

Date: August 8, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

PROBABLE PLAYING XIs–

Windies Probable XI: Evin Lewis/John Campbell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini/Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach