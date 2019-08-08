Live Updates

    Top start from Bhuvi, its a MAIDEN! Gayle gets the bat on ball for the first time today. Bhuvneshwar comes around the wicket and delivers a full ball on off, Gayle defends it towards point. Windies 0/0 in 1 over vs India

    IND vs WI Live Updates: After a long delay, we are all set to begin! The Indian players walk out to the middle. They are in a huddle before they take on their respective positions in the field. The returning, Chris Gayle walks out to the middle. Evin Lewis is the man partnering the Universe Boss out in the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings with the first new ball for India.

    West Indies skipper, Jason Holder admits that he would have looked to bowl first as well but he is now looking forward as batting first gives their batters a good chance to put some runs on the board. Holder admits the side have spoken about where they want to head and says the batters need to give themselves more time in the middle and build partnerships out in the middle. Holder informs Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas and John Campbell are sitting out of this game.

    Virat Kohli once again ‘calls’ it right!

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates:

    West Indies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed
    Virat Kohli says, “We will bowl first. The top surface looks damp, weather around, shortened game. The team batting second will have an advantage. We have left out Chahal, Saini, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey. We are looking at the new guys, giving them time and let them settle”.

    TOSS – India have won the toss, elect to bowl first vs Windies in 1st ODI in Guyana.

    IND vs WI Live Updates: The TOSS between India and West Indies will take place at 8.30 PM, the match will begin at 9 PM (IST). Also, due to the time lost, the match has been reduced to 43 overs each side.

    Some very good signs, we are just a few minutes away from live action!

    IND vs WI Live Updates: Covers are being removed from the ground so that’s some relief for the fans. The sun is back and if there is no more rain, we should have the toss soon. The main pitch is still left covered.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Providence Stadium, Guyana: Done and dusted with the T20Is and we are all set for the 50-over format. This is the first game in ODIs for both the side after their World Cup campaigns. India will be looking to put the demons of that semi-final loss behind and start afresh in the series. The hosts, on the other hand, will look to put their dismal World Cup campaign behind them and send a statement to the cricketing world by topping up a strong Indian lineup.

With Kedar Jadhav expected to come in at No 5 or 6 depending on how Rishabh Pant is used as a floater, it will be a toss-up between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer for the remaining middle-order slots. Both are players with a certain amount of flair but Pandey couldn’t exactly seal it in the T20 Internationals and it’s about time that the team management would think of giving Iyer a go and see how it pans out.

Date: August 8, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

PROBABLE PLAYING XIs–

Windies Probable XI: Evin Lewis/John Campbell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini/Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach