Live Updates

  • 1:10 AM IST

    See you on Sunday for the ‘second chapter’ of India vs Windies rivalry!

  • 1:00 AM IST

    So a disappointing end to the 1st ODI in Guyana. We now we move to Trinidad for the 2nd and 3rd ODI. The 2nd ODI is to be played on 11th August 2019, i.e., Sunday. That game will begin at 8 PM IST. Make sure you join us for that one. Till then, cheers!

  • 12:47 AM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: MATCH HAS BEEN ABANDONED! – The thing we feared the most has happened. The rain caused trouble throughout the day and when it did not rain, the water that the rain gods left behind also caused issues. In the end the combination of both was enough for the umpires to abandon this game. Only 13 overs could be bowled today.

  • 12:43 AM IST

    LATEST UPDATE FROM GUYANA: It continues to drizzle here in Guyana and if we are to have a 20-over game then it must resume by 1600 Local. It looks grim but let’s pray that we do get the game.

  • 12:21 AM IST

    Our happiness is short-lived as the rain has started once again. It’s been just that kind of a day, perfectly frustrating for the fans, viewers and players as well.

  • 11:51 PM IST

    LATEST UPDATES IND vs WI: The rain has stopped. But once again the worry is the damp patches in the outfield. But the groundsmen were smart enough to cover the sawdust patches.

  • 11:32 PM IST

    Sad faces in the stands scenes not great in Guyana!

  • 11:30 PM IST

    Not a news you would have wanted to hear. The rain is getting heavier and more covers are on the ground now. The groundsmen aren’t taking any chances this time, generously using up their sheets to cover up the entire square this time.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    Oh no! This is bad! It has started to rain again and the players are once again off the field. The groundstaff are back with the big covers, struggling against the massive wind.

  • 11:16 PM IST

    Jadeja is welcomed with three. Ravindra bowls it short around off, Lewis punches it through cover-point. Shreyas Iyer gives it a chase and manages to pull it just before the ropes. He lobs it back to Dhawan who was running from cover. The batsmen meanwhile comeback for the third. WI 47/1 in 11.2 overs vs IND

HIGHLIGHTS – IND vs WI 1st ODI GUYANA

IND vs WI 1st ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Providence Stadium, Guyana: The first one-day international of the three-match series between India and the West Indies was called off after continuous rain interruption in Guyana on Thursday. West Indies were 54 for 1 in 13 overs when the umpires abandoned the match after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and asked the home side to bat first. Opener Evin Lewis and Shai Hope were batting on 40 and 6 respectively when the match was called off.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI HIGHLIGHTS: WI – 54/1 in 13 overs vs IND

Date: August 8, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

PROBABLE PLAYING XIs–

Windies Probable XI: Evin Lewis/John Campbell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini/Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach