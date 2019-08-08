Live Updates

  • 7:44 PM IST

    Scenes from Guyana, early in the day!

  • 7:34 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: The match officials are taking a stroll on the field while assessing the playing conditions, the fans are queueing up and getting the stands filled up quickly. Most of the covers are off.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: Better news from Guyana. The sun is finally out and it is shining at full throttle. The groundstaff are in action and busy in removing the excess water from the covers.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Seems like there will be another long day awaiting ahead for fans to witness some live cricketing action!

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Virat Kohli is 19 runs shy of pipping Javed Miandad as the player with the most ODI runs against West Indies

  • 7:12 PM IST

    STAT ATTACK — – Chris Gayle needs 11 runs to go past Brian Lara as West Indies’ leading run-scorer in ODI history.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    LATEST UPDATE FROM GUYANA – At the moment, scenes don’t look good here at Providence Stadium in Guyana. It is pelting down heavily. The toss is expected to get delayed. The covers are firmly in place across the square and there are waters puddles being formed.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    It’s pelting down here in Guyana!

  • 6:43 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: Not so good news for the cricket fans! Rain is once again likely to play its part in the contest. However, to what extent, is the big question. Meteorologists have forecasted scattered thunderstorms during the early hours of the morning, which are expected to abate by noon.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the first match of the three-ODI series between India and West Indies from the beautiful Providence Stadium in Guyana.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs WI 1st ODI GUYANA

IND vs WI 1st ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Providence Stadium, Guyana: With an air of invincibility, India return to the format that gave them a heartbreak in the not-too-distant past, facing West Indies in the first of three-match ODI series here on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in the format where he has been India’s third-best player after skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma. With 17 hundreds in 130 ODIs, Dhawan will rightfully take his place at the top of the order alongside Rohit and like the initial matches of the World Cup, KL Rahul is likely to go back to being the number four batsman.

With Kedar Jadhav expected to come in at No 5 or 6 depending on how Rishabh Pant is used as a floater, it will be a toss-up between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer for the remaining middle-order slots. Both are players with a certain amount of flair but Pandey couldn’t exactly seal it in the T20 Internationals and it’s about time that the team management would think of giving Iyer a go and see how it pans out.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates:

Date: August 8, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

PROBABLE PLAYING XIs–

Windies Probable XI: Evin Lewis/John Campbell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini/Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach