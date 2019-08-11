Live Updates

  • 10:33 PM IST

    YAY! Good news! The rain has stopped. So we should not be far away from the resumption. The covers are coming off.

  • 10:17 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: Once again in this series rain has come to spoil the fun. In fact it is strong enough for the covers to come in and the players to dash off. That happened fast. The spectators aren’t going anywhere which means the rains are not that strong. It should not be a long delay as the clouds above don’t look that threatening at all.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    FOUR! Superb shot from Jadhav. Shorter on his hips, Jadhav rocks bat to pull it over mid-wicket to get his first boundary. India 232/4 in 42.2 overs vs Windies

  • 10:10 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! Brathwaite gets the big scalp, Kohli gone for 120. Kohli’s excellent knock comes to an end. Good length ball on middle and off, Kohli comes down the track and looks to flat bat it on the leg side. He does not time it well and ends up top-edging it. The ball goes high to the right of long-off. India 226/4 in 42.3 overs vs Windies

  • 10:08 PM IST

    Third boundary of the over – 13 off it. EDGED AND FOUR! The rub of the green is not going to West Indies’ way here. Thomas hits the deck hard around off, Kohli throws his bat at it. He gets a thick outside edge but it flies wide of the diving Hope behind the stumps for a boundary. End of an expensive Thomas over. IND 225/3 in 42 overs vs WI

  • 10:05 PM IST

    FOUR! Runs have started flowing here in Trinidad. Whipped away! On the pads, Kohli just uses his wrists and flicks it fine down the leg side for a boundary. If you bowl Kohli such balls he will never miss out. India 218/3 in 40.3 overs vs Windies

  • 10:02 PM IST

    Cometh the hour, cometh the man!

  • 10:02 PM IST

    Vital runs for India. FOUR! Whipped away like a cream. Good length ball on the pads, Shreyas flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. IND 212/3 in 40 overs vs WI

  • 10:01 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: FIFTY FOR SHREYAS IYER! He has made the most of the opportunity he has got. Good length ball on off, Iyer taps it towards backward point and gets a single to bring up his 3rd ODI fifty. He raises his bat in appreciation but not too extravagant celebration as he knows the job is not done yet. India 207/3 in 39.3 overs vs Windies

  • 9:54 PM IST

    Keep Calm, King Kohli is batting!

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: WAfter rain playing spoilsport in the first ODI of the three-game series in Guyana, India and West Indies have moved to the Queen’s Park Oval for the second game and both teams will be looking to start on the attack after a washed-out opening game. For India, it will be about starting afresh after a disappointing loss in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. The batting looks solid at the top with Shikhar Dhawan coming back to join Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli will once again get to play freely at the no.3 position as he doesn’t need to worry about building the innings as he had to during the showpiece event in England. (SCORECARD)

The middle-order kind of picks itself as the team didn’t get to bat in the opening game. So while Shreyas Iyer should get another go after having made the XI in the first game, Rishabh Pant definitely will be playing the role of the finisher unless there is a top-order collapse. Kedar Jadhav is also set to get a game over Manish Pandey as was the case in the opening tie. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami looked mighty impressive as he gave away just 5 runs in the three overs that he bowled. But with young Khaleel Ahmed taking some stick from Evin Lewis, going from 27 from his three overs, it could be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to give Navdeep Saini his ODI cap as he was pretty impressive in the T20I series. (FULL PREVIEW – 2nd ODI)

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates: IND 233/4 in 42.3 overs vs WI

Date: August 11, 2019.

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

PROBABLE PLAYING XIs–

Windies Probable XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach