    Disciplined performance from the Windies bowlers so far!

    SINGLE! Iyer taps this on the offside and goes for the run straight away. The ball was on a good length and Iyer dropped it very close to him and took off. 3 runs from the over. IND 109/3 in 23.5 overs vs WI

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Carlos Brathwaite removes Rishabh Pant for 20. Bowled! All the dot balls Pant faced build the pressure and West Indies have bore its fruit. Credit has to be given to Chase as well for keeping Pant quite which built the extra pressure. Good length ball on off, Pant looks to play the pull but he is not committed to the shot as he is stuck between the thought to pull it off his front foot or with the back foot. He ends up playing neither and the ball goes through him to disturb the off stump. India 101/3 in 22.2 overs vs West Indies

    100 up for the visitors. Agricultural but safe, both Kohli and Pant are taking it slowly here. Back of a length ball on the body, Pant goes for a big pull but does not time it well. Luckily for him, it falls short of the man at deep mid-wicket. India 101/2 in 22 overs vs Windies

    FOUR! Positive cricket from Pant so far. Short and wide from Chase as Pant gets the opportunity to cut this one. He goes hard at the ball and does it nicely. The ball races to the fence in a jiffy. India 95/2 in 19 overs vs Windies

    FOUR! Cottrell goes full but this is too straight. Pant flicks it brilliantly through mid-wicket for a boundary. No chance for anyone. First boundary for Pant. IND 81/2 in 16.3 overs vs WI

    Kohli looks in ‘ominous touch’ here in Trinidad!

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Roston Chase removes Rohit Sharma for 18. The drinks break has brought in a lapse in concentration here it seems. Chase bowls it slower through the air around off, Rohit comes down the track and looks to go for a big heave over mid-on. He gets no timing on it and ends up slicing it towards cover-point. Nicholas Pooran runs backwards and does really well to take the catch. Good catch from Pooran as these catches are not as easy as it looks. IND 76/2 in 15.3 overs vs WI

    FIFTY! Virat Kohli slams 55th ODI half-century. Brilliant from the one-day legend. The run machine continues to churn out runs. Good length ball around off, Kohli taps it towards the third man fence to get to his milestone. He has looked in absolute beast mode today and has hardly mistimed or misread anything. India 76/1 in 15 overs vs West Indies

    FOUR! Short and punished by the Indian skipper. Chase bowls it short on off, Kohli hangs back and then pulls it with venom through mid-wicket for a boundary. IND 71/1 in 13.5 overs vs WI

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: WAfter rain playing spoilsport in the first ODI of the three-game series in Guyana, India and West Indies have moved to the Queen’s Park Oval for the second game and both teams will be looking to start on the attack after a washed-out opening game. For India, it will be about starting afresh after a disappointing loss in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. The batting looks solid at the top with Shikhar Dhawan coming back to join Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli will once again get to play freely at the no.3 position as he doesn’t need to worry about building the innings as he had to during the showpiece event in England. (SCORECARD)

The middle-order kind of picks itself as the team didn’t get to bat in the opening game. So while Shreyas Iyer should get another go after having made the XI in the first game, Rishabh Pant definitely will be playing the role of the finisher unless there is a top-order collapse. Kedar Jadhav is also set to get a game over Manish Pandey as was the case in the opening tie. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami looked mighty impressive as he gave away just 5 runs in the three overs that he bowled. But with young Khaleel Ahmed taking some stick from Evin Lewis, going from 27 from his three overs, it could be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to give Navdeep Saini his ODI cap as he was pretty impressive in the T20I series. (FULL PREVIEW – 2nd ODI)

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates: IND 101/3 in 22.2 overs vs WI

Date: August 11, 2019.

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

PROBABLE PLAYING XIs–

Windies Probable XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach