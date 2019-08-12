Live Updates

    Another collapse from West Indies. From 148/3 the hosts have been bowled out for 210. Making it to be an easy win for India in the end. Chasing 280 in the allotted 50 overs. The hosts got off to a slow but steady start. Lewis was the commander-in-chief and he was the star batter for the men from the Caribbean Islands. Hope and Gayle departed when the score just crossed 50. Lewis though then steadied the ship with Hetmyer but then a rain delay saw the target being reduced to 270 in 46 overs. Hetmyer once again failed to convert his start and fell against the run of play. Evin though continued his good work, scoring a 50 in the process. His 56-run stand with Pooran tipped the match in West Indies favour but once he departed the other followed suit and from 148/ the West Indies bundled out under 210.

    Clinical performance by Men in Blue!

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! Mohammed Shami removes Oshane Thomas for a duck. India (279/7) beat West Indies (210-all out) by 59 runs to take 1-0 lead in 3-match series. Lewis 65, Bhuvneshwar 4/31, Shami 2/39

    OUT! Another excellent catch! India have been outstanding in the field today and that will be a big factor if they win the game today. First wicket for Shami. A short one on the body, Cottrell looks to pull it over the leg side but gets a top edge as he is rushed into the shot. It goes over point. Jadeja runs back and takes a very good catch. India a wicket away now. West Indies 209/9 in 41.4 overs, need 61 runs to win vs India (279/7)

    FOUR! Up and over! A one-bounce boundary. Fuller and outside off, Cottrell smashes it over mid off and bags a boundary.

    Bhuvi on a roll at his ‘happy hunting ground’!

    SIX! Cottrell is not going down without a fight here. Powered away! SC is not going down without a fight. Short and on middle, Cottrell pulls it over the mid-wicket fence. 200 up for the hosts. WI 201/8 in 40 overs, need 69 to win vs IND

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! BOWLED ‘EM! Bhuvneshwar removes Kemar Roach for 0. The Windies are falling like a pack of cards here. This is on a length and around off, Roach looks to defend but he gets an inside edge which hits the stumps behind. 4th for Kumar. India two wickets away now. WI 182/8 in 36.3 overs vs IND (279/7)

    Game-changing over from BHUVI!

    OUT! Another one bites the dust! West Indies have fallen apart completely. Carlos Brathwaite walks back for another low score. The bowling change once again does the trick for the visitors. This is on middle, Brathwaite looks to go against the turn as he tries to heave. The ball though turns away and an outside edge is produced which goes straight to short third man. Shami takes a dolly. India’s game to lose now. Windies need 91 off 60 balls.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: After sweeping the T20I series 3-0, India were left frustrated when the 1st ODI was abandoned due to rain after only 13 overs of action. However, the visitors were in top form and played party poopers in Chris Gayle’s record-breaking 300th ODI appearance. Chasing a revised target of 270 to win in 46 overs, West Indies were bowled out for 210 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued his love affair with the Queen’s Park Oval by picking up 4 wickets in 8-over quota. (SCORECARD)(FULL PREVIEW – 2nd ODI)

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: IND (279/7) beat WI (210all out) by 59 Runs (DLS)

Date: August 11, 2019.

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

PROBABLE PLAYING XIs–

Windies Probable XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach