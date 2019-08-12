

















HIGHLIGHTS – IND vs WI 2nd ODI Trinidad

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: After sweeping the T20I series 3-0, India were left frustrated when the 1st ODI was abandoned due to rain after only 13 overs of action. However, the visitors were in top form and played party poopers in Chris Gayle’s record-breaking 300th ODI appearance. Chasing a revised target of 270 to win in 46 overs, West Indies were bowled out for 210 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued his love affair with the Queen’s Park Oval by picking up 4 wickets in 8-over quota. (SCORECARD)(FULL PREVIEW – 2nd ODI)

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: IND (279/7) beat WI (210all out) by 59 Runs (DLS)

Date: August 11, 2019.

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

PROBABLE PLAYING XIs–

Windies Probable XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach