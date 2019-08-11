Live Updates

  • 11:57 PM IST

    Brilliant over from Shami too, only 3 from it. Good timing there! Does not go for a boundary but two! Fuller and around off, Lewis pushes it through covers and the batters run two. Windies 5/0 in 2 overs, need 275 to win vs India (279/7)

  • 11:52 PM IST

    Lewis is off the mark as well! Kumar bowls another one on the shorter side on off, Lewis pushes it towards mid off and gets to the other end. Just a couple from Bhuvi’s over, tidy one from the Indian pacer. Windies 2/0 in 1 over vs India (279/7)

  • 11:48 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: We are back for the chase! The Indian players are out on the field. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis walk out to the middle to open the innings for West Indies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take the first new ball for India. Here we go!

  • 11:48 PM IST

    So, 280 is the target for West Indies to chase to get their 1st win against this touring Indian side. Will they chase this down or will India get another one over the hosts? Join us in a while to find out.

  • 11:26 PM IST

    Brilliant comeback from the West Indies bowler. Just 7 off the last over and 29/3 in the last 5 overs has seen them restrict India to well under 300. After opting to bat, India were off to a horrible start as they lost Shikhar Dhawan in the very first over itself. But then walked skipper, Virat Kohli a.k.a, King Kohli. He was on it from the word go and he first up put up a 74-run stand with Rohit Sharma where Virat was the aggressor. But once Sharma departed Pant too followed the suit. It looked like there would be another collapse but Kohli along with the returning, Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship and added a stupendous 125-run stand for the 4th wicket stand. Kohli got to his 42nd hundred in the process. It looked like India would reach a score close to 300 but once Kohli was dismissed, rain followed him soon enough and that slight delay brought in a lapse of concentration and India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They could muster just 29 runs off the last 5 overs and end up with a score of below 275.

  • 11:18 PM IST

    Classy knocks by the skipper and young Iyer power India to a competitive 279/7

  • 11:16 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: Good end from Windies. Smart bowling this. Takes the pace off and bowls it on a length outside off, Shami swings at it but misses. They take the run as the ball goes to the keeper. Hope throws it back towards the bowler but Shami is well in. India 279/7 in 50 overs vs West Indies. Kohli 120, Iyer 71, Brathwaite 3/53

  • 11:09 PM IST

    FOUR! Jadeja won’t slow down. Good length ball around off, Jadeja slogs it across the line through mid-wicket for a boundary.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! Bhuvneshwar holes out for 1! Good length ball around off, Bhuvneshwar comes down the track and looks to clear sweeper cover. He does not time it well and ends up hitting it straight down the throat of Kemar Roach in the deep. India losing wickets like nine-pins here. India 263/7 in 47.4 overs vs Windies

  • 11:02 PM IST

    Run out! West Indies breaking India’s momentum here by picking up wickets. Good length ball on off, Kedar strokes it to cover and looks for a quick single. Evin Lewis gets to the ball quickly and has a good throw at the stumps at the bowler’s end. Cottrell takes the bails off in a flash. The umpire goes upstairs and replays show Kedar is short of his crease. India 259/6 in 46.5 overs vs Windies

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs WI 2nd ODI Trinidad

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: WAfter rain playing spoilsport in the first ODI of the three-game series in Guyana, India and West Indies have moved to the Queen’s Park Oval for the second game and both teams will be looking to start on the attack after a washed-out opening game. For India, it will be about starting afresh after a disappointing loss in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. The batting looks solid at the top with Shikhar Dhawan coming back to join Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli will once again get to play freely at the no.3 position as he doesn’t need to worry about building the innings as he had to during the showpiece event in England. (SCORECARD)

The middle-order kind of picks itself as the team didn’t get to bat in the opening game. So while Shreyas Iyer should get another go after having made the XI in the first game, Rishabh Pant definitely will be playing the role of the finisher unless there is a top-order collapse. Kedar Jadhav is also set to get a game over Manish Pandey as was the case in the opening tie. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami looked mighty impressive as he gave away just 5 runs in the three overs that he bowled. But with young Khaleel Ahmed taking some stick from Evin Lewis, going from 27 from his three overs, it could be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to give Navdeep Saini his ODI cap as he was pretty impressive in the T20I series. (FULL PREVIEW – 2nd ODI)

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates: IND 279/7 in 50 overs vs WI

Date: August 11, 2019.

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

PROBABLE PLAYING XIs–

Windies Probable XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach