Live Updates

  • 2:20 AM IST

    FOUR! DEFT! Nice batting! Jadhav bowls this quicker and outside off, Pooran waits for it and guides it past backward point for a boundary. WI 120/3 in 23 overs vs IND

  • 2:19 AM IST

    Solid knock from the Caribbean lad!

  • 2:19 AM IST

    Fifty for Lewis! 6th ODI half-century and first against India. It has been a bit of a struggle out there for him as he has struggled with a calf injury but has played really well. Needs to continue though. He gets there by playing this late and towards short third man for one. Windies 115/3 in 22.3 overs, need 155 runs to win vs India (279/7)

  • 2:10 AM IST

    100 up for the hosts with a cracking boundary. FOUR! Releases some pressure! This is very full and on off, Pooran caresses it through covers and the ball races away to the fence. WI 101/3 in 20.3 overs vs IND (279/7)

  • 1:58 AM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Kuldeep Yadav removes Shimron Hetmyer for 18. In the air… taken! Kuldeep breaks the stand which was starting to look threatening. Hetmyer has thrown it away. Kuldeep bowls this quicker and shorter on middle, Hetmyer goes back and looks to pull but is hurried into the shot. He gets a top edge which goes high up in the air towards cover where Kohli takes it. Windies 92/3 in 18 overs, need 178 to win vs India (279/7)

  • 1:53 AM IST

    FOUR LEG BYES! Second boundary in the over. Poor delivery again. On the pads, Hetmyer looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and goes to the fine leg fence. WI 89/2 in 17 overs, need 181 to win vs IND (279/7)

  • 1:47 AM IST

    FOUR! That has been hit with a lot of power! Smashed! Very full and on off, Hetmyer lines it up and hits it hard through covers. You need not run for those. Windies 78/2 in 15.5 overs vs India (279/7)

  • 1:42 AM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: FOUR! In the gap! Lovely pull shot. But Lewis has once again done some damage to himself. This is short and on the body, Lewis swivels and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. He is taking a minute for himself as he is seen holding his leg. He is fine to go now. Windies 69/2 in 14.5 overs, need 201 runs to win vs India (279/7)

  • 1:35 AM IST

    FOUR! Nicely played! The first ball Lewis faces after the delay is a boundary. This is on the pads, Lewis goes down on one knee and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. WI 61/1 om 13.1 overs vs IND (279/7)

  • 1:33 AM IST

    Game On in Trinidad!

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs WI 2nd ODI Trinidad

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: WAfter rain playing spoilsport in the first ODI of the three-game series in Guyana, India and West Indies have moved to the Queen’s Park Oval for the second game and both teams will be looking to start on the attack after a washed-out opening game. For India, it will be about starting afresh after a disappointing loss in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. The batting looks solid at the top with Shikhar Dhawan coming back to join Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli will once again get to play freely at the no.3 position as he doesn’t need to worry about building the innings as he had to during the showpiece event in England. (SCORECARD)

The middle-order kind of picks itself as the team didn’t get to bat in the opening game. So while Shreyas Iyer should get another go after having made the XI in the first game, Rishabh Pant definitely will be playing the role of the finisher unless there is a top-order collapse. Kedar Jadhav is also set to get a game over Manish Pandey as was the case in the opening tie. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami looked mighty impressive as he gave away just 5 runs in the three overs that he bowled. But with young Khaleel Ahmed taking some stick from Evin Lewis, going from 27 from his three overs, it could be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to give Navdeep Saini his ODI cap as he was pretty impressive in the T20I series. (FULL PREVIEW – 2nd ODI)

Date: August 11, 2019.

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

PROBABLE PLAYING XIs–

Windies Probable XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach