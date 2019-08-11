Live Updates

    IND vs WI Live Updates: FOUR! Beautiful, absolutely beautiful. Full ball outside off, Kohli gets his front foot across and flicks it handsomely using his bottom hand to perfection through mid-wicket for a boundary. India 18/1 in 3.5 overs vs Windies

    FOUR! Unlucky for the bowler but a good over for the Indians. Once again Roach gets the ball to move in from the good length area. Kohli looks to push it on the offside but the ball takes the inside edge and goes fine towards the backward square leg fence for a boundary. India 13/1 in 2 overs vs Windies

    FOUR! Roach is welcomed with a gorgeous cover drive. Good length ball around off, Kohli gets on his front foot and drives it on the up through covers to score the first boundary of the game. IND 7/1 in 1.1 overs vs WI

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! Sheldon Cottrell removes Shikhar Dhawan for 2. Excellent review! West Indies took their time but they have overturned the decision successfully. Cottrell bowls it fuller and after the first two nipped away this one came back in. Dhawan looks to push it straight but the inward movement beats him and he gets hit flush on the pads. West Indies players put a loud appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Holder, Hope and Cottrell have a word and just before the seconds’ clock reaches zero, Holder signals the ‘T’. Re[plays roll in and Ultra Edge shows no bat. Hawk-Eye then shows all red as the ball was hitting the middle stump. India 2/1 in 0.3 overs vs Windies

    India are underway! Length ball closer to the off pole. Dhawan punches it through cover-point. Hetmyer and Pooran run from cover and point respectively. Pooran dives and pulls it back before the ropes. Saves two for his side. India 2/0 in 0.2 overs vs Windies

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: We are all set to begin! Chris Gayle is seen holding a scorecard reading 300. His team clapping in the background. The West Indies players then in a huddle before they take their respective positions in the field. Out walk the Indian opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. The former will take the strike. Sheldon Cottrell to start the proceedings with the first new ball.

    Words from the Master!

    IND vs WI Live Updates: West Indies skipper, Jason Holder says that there should be moisture which should help them. Tells they need to execute their skills and a reduced series. Informs Fabian Allen is unfit so Thomas comes in place for him. Congrats, Chris Gayle for his 300th ODI cap.

    Virat Kohli has made a habit of winning tosses on the Caribbean islands!

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed.

    West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: WAfter rain playing spoilsport in the first ODI of the three-game series in Guyana, India and West Indies have moved to the Queen’s Park Oval for the second game and both teams will be looking to start on the attack after a washed-out opening game. For India, it will be about starting afresh after a disappointing loss in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. The batting looks solid at the top with Shikhar Dhawan coming back to join Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli will once again get to play freely at the no.3 position as he doesn’t need to worry about building the innings as he had to during the showpiece event in England. (SCORECARD)

The middle-order kind of picks itself as the team didn’t get to bat in the opening game. So while Shreyas Iyer should get another go after having made the XI in the first game, Rishabh Pant definitely will be playing the role of the finisher unless there is a top-order collapse. Kedar Jadhav is also set to get a game over Manish Pandey as was the case in the opening tie. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami looked mighty impressive as he gave away just 5 runs in the three overs that he bowled. But with young Khaleel Ahmed taking some stick from Evin Lewis, going from 27 from his three overs, it could be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to give Navdeep Saini his ODI cap as he was pretty impressive in the T20I series. (FULL PREVIEW – 2nd ODI)

Date: August 11, 2019.

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Windies Probable XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach