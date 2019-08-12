Live Updates

  • 1:30 AM IST

    Revised playing conditions after the rain-break!

  • 1:29 AM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: We have news for you, the game should start at 1600 local which is around 1.30 AM IST. However, overs have been deducted. It is now a 46 over game and the target is 270.

  • 1:24 AM IST

    LATEST UPDATE – It has stopped raining and the covers are slowly coming off. The umpires are on the ground and appear to be pleased with the ground conditions. It won’t be too long before we get underway again.

  • 1:03 AM IST

    Unexpected guests once again Trinidad!

  • 12:57 AM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: So it has started to rain now! The covers are firmly in place. This too seems like a passing shower though.

  • 12:57 AM IST

    An appeal for a caught behind has been turned down! India review. Also, the players are seen going off the field and covers are coming on. NOT OUT! Nothing on Ultra Edge! India too lose their review. This is on a length and outside off, Hetmyer looks to drive but misses. Pant takes it and appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Pant wants it to be reviewed and Kohli does so. Upstairs they go but replays show nothing.

  • 12:52 AM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! Khaleel Ahmed removes Shai Hope for 5. Drags it on! How many times since the World Cup have we seen Hope being dismissed in this manner? Khaleel gets his first. This is shorter and outside off, Hope stands tall and looks to force it through the off side but due to the slowness of the wicket, he gets an inside edge which shatters the stumps behind. Hope walks back for a low score and India back on top. 228 more needed in 226. WI 52/2 in 12.3 overs vs IND (279/7)

  • 12:45 AM IST

    A successful over comes to an end – 6 runs and a wicket. Shorter in length and outside off, Lewis goes hard at it but it goes off the inner half towards mid-on. End of Powerplay 1. The game is evenly poised after the first 10. West Indies are 46 for 1 after it.

  • 12:39 AM IST

    On top of the pile!

  • 12:36 AM IST

    OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Chris Gayle for 11. That is plumb in front! A waste of a review to be honest! Gayle walks back to the hut and also takes a review along with him. India needed this breakthrough and they have got it. Kumar bowls it fuller around leg stump. It pitches and jags back in. Gayle fails to put bat on the ball. An appeal follows and the finger goes up. Gayle reviews. Replays roll in and they show three reds. Windies 45/1 in 9 overs, need 235 runs to win vs India (279/7)

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: WAfter rain playing spoilsport in the first ODI of the three-game series in Guyana, India and West Indies have moved to the Queen’s Park Oval for the second game and both teams will be looking to start on the attack after a washed-out opening game. For India, it will be about starting afresh after a disappointing loss in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. The batting looks solid at the top with Shikhar Dhawan coming back to join Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli will once again get to play freely at the no.3 position as he doesn’t need to worry about building the innings as he had to during the showpiece event in England. (SCORECARD)

The middle-order kind of picks itself as the team didn’t get to bat in the opening game. So while Shreyas Iyer should get another go after having made the XI in the first game, Rishabh Pant definitely will be playing the role of the finisher unless there is a top-order collapse. Kedar Jadhav is also set to get a game over Manish Pandey as was the case in the opening tie. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami looked mighty impressive as he gave away just 5 runs in the three overs that he bowled. But with young Khaleel Ahmed taking some stick from Evin Lewis, going from 27 from his three overs, it could be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to give Navdeep Saini his ODI cap as he was pretty impressive in the T20I series. (FULL PREVIEW – 2nd ODI)

Date: August 11, 2019.

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

PROBABLE PLAYING XIs–

Windies Probable XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach