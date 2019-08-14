Live Updates

  • 9:51 PM IST

    It’s bad news for all of us as there is no time yet when the next update is coming.

  • 9:05 PM IST

    The rain has again returned and the play has been suspended temporarily. The rain gods seem eager to play spoilsport in the cricket party of the day. Stay tuned with us.

    WI: 158/2
  • 9:00 PM IST

    It’s a welcoming boundary for the hosts. It’s been a long coming and it should make them feel better.

  • 8:55 PM IST

    The track is proving to be spinner’s paradise. Hope and Hetmeyer both are showing signs of struggle against the Indian spinners. Even a non-regular spinner like Kedar Jadhav is bowling dot balls with ease.
    WI: 149/2

  • 8:49 PM IST

    What a display of power-hitting that was from Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis.

  • 8:43 PM IST

    The match might not have shaped as India hoped, but Chahal is surely making it a great comeback. With all the other bowlers going for plenty, he is bowling at an economy of just 3.

    WI: 137/2
  • 8:35 PM IST

    After 114 runs in first 10 overs, West Indies have managed to score only 12 runs in the next 22 balls. Their scoring has surely gone down after the openers went out. What does Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmeyer have in store for their team will be interesting to see.

    WI: 127/2
  • 8:28 PM IST

    That was some knock from the boss. He did give us a glimpse of his old days and his celebration after getting out suggests that Chris Gayle is not going to take the field for West Indies again.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    Gayle gets out and celebrates with the signal that this was well and truly his last ODI innings. However, Khaleel after getting hit all over the park gets the UNIVERSE BOSS.

    WI: 121/2
  • 8:21 PM IST

    Despite a wicket at the other end, Gayle is continuing his aggression with ease. He smashes a square-cut off Khaleel and then took a two to keep the run-rate from not falling down.

    WI: 121/1

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: Team India find themselves in quite position, leading to the third and final match of the ODI series. Having won the second match, Virat Kohli & Co. cannot lose the series and the onus is on West Indies to put on a good performance. While the visitors have done almost everything right, it has been a horrible home series for the Windies. India came into the series with a determined intention of solving the middle-order problem and with Shreyas Iyer and Rishab Pant getting runs, the problem, for the time being, looks sorted.

The hosts have not only failed to capitalize on the home conditions but have also missed special performances from the players. No one looked like a player who can turn matches on his own head. Young aspects like Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cotrell failed to replicate their Indian counterparts in all departments.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, John Campbell.

 