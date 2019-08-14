Live Updates

  • 7:16 PM IST

    Though it’s raining heavily, the other side of the sky over Queen’s Park Oval is clear and no cloud is looming there. It should be a sign that this rain is not going to last long.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    RAIN INTERRUPTS MATCH!!

    After just 9 balls of play, the match has been interrupted by rain. The players have left the field and the groundsmen have covered the wickets.
  • 7:04 PM IST

    It’s underway with Chris Gayle facing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The veteran Windies cricketer has not found his usual touch since making a comeback to the side in World Cup. Will he able to produce something special?

  • 6:49 PM IST

    Virat Kohli smiles an awkward smile after losing the first toss in the tour so far!!

  • 6:40 PM IST

    Playing XI

    West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen,Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
    India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
  • 6:34 PM IST

    West Indies won the toss and have opted to bat first. For India Yuzvendra Chahal will be making a comeback

  • 6:28 PM IST

    The pitch report says that it would be batting heaven so what i it that the bowling coach is suggesting to his troops??

  • 6:24 PM IST

    PITCH REPORT: Darren Ganga’s assessment predicts that the pitch will bee assisting the batsmen with very little for the spinners. India have been phenomenal throughout the series and their batsmen would look to end it with high.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE COVERAGE of the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies from Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: Team India find themselves in quite position, leading to the third and final match of the ODI series. Having won the second match, Virat Kohli & Co. cannot lose the series and the onus is on West Indies to put on a good performance. While the visitors have done almost everything right, it has been a horrible home series for the Windies. India came into the series with a determined intention of solving the middle-order problem and with Shreyas Iyer and Rishab Pant getting runs, the problem, for the time being, looks sorted.

The hosts have not only failed to capitalize on the home conditions but have also missed special performances from the players. No one looked like a player who can turn matches on his own head. Young aspects like Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cotrell failed to replicate their Indian counterparts in all departments.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, John Campbell.

 