Live Updates

  • 2:43 AM IST

    Kohli has been rock solid in his stay and is looking determined to see his team through.
    IND: 143/3

  • 2:38 AM IST

    Kohli has again scored a fifty and looks in a great space to play another big knock. With the required run-rate of above 8, India would hope Kohli stays there longer. Also, Iyer has been looking to carry from where he left behind in the last match.

    IND: 133/3
  • 2:35 AM IST

    Kohli and Iyer will look to take the match deep and that is what West Indies should look to avoid. They would be determined to break the partnership before it flourishes.

    IND: 118/3
  • 2:25 AM IST

    With two wickets in two consecutive balls, West Indies have forced themselves back into the game. However, the threat fo Virat Kohli is still there and he has been joined by hir partner-in-crime of last match Shreyas Iyer.

    IND: 102/3
  • 2:17 AM IST

    Allen on a hat trick!!

    It’s a replay of Dhawan’s wicket. Rishab Pant in his first ball tried to hit it over the bowler’s head and hit it straight up for Kemo Paul to again take the catch.
    IND: 92/3
  • 2:15 AM IST

    GABBAR GONE!!


    Shikhar Dhawan failed to read the length of a shorter one and stepped out to mis-hit it. West Indies get their second wicket and the mighty partnership of Kohli and Dhawan is finally broken.
    IND: 92/2
  • 2:05 AM IST

    The duo have, in no time, completed a partnership of 50. Both are looking comfortable and determined to play big today ad help India win the match.

  • 1:57 AM IST

    The current Indian pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli is looking comfortable and are keeping in pace with the required rate. The West Indies bowlers need to come up with something different to have the Indians restricted.

    IND: 65/1

  • 1:49 AM IST

    Shai Hope dropped the easiest of the catches to give Kohli a lifeline. That could well be expensive if Kohli goes on to stay long.

    IND: 52/1
  • 1:43 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma’s departure has slowed down the scoring a bit. But Virat Kohli has come in the middle and with his form India should now worry much. Dhawan is also looking comfortable.

    IND: 39/1

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: Team India find themselves in quite position, leading to the third and final match of the ODI series. Having won the second match, Virat Kohli & Co. cannot lose the series and the onus is on West Indies to put on a good performance. While the visitors have done almost everything right, it has been a horrible home series for the Windies. India came into the series with a determined intention of solving the middle-order problem and with Shreyas Iyer and Rishab Pant getting runs, the problem, for the time being, looks sorted.

The hosts have not only failed to capitalize on the home conditions but have also missed special performances from the players. No one looked like a player who can turn matches on his own head. Young aspects like Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cotrell failed to replicate their Indian counterparts in all departments.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, John Campbell.

 