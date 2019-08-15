Live Updates

  • 3:44 AM IST

    With that gentle flick down the fine leg, Kohli has finished the match for India with 15 balls to spare. Virat Kohli with his 114 played the most instrumental role in India’s victory.

    IND WON BY 6 WICKETS.
  • 3:34 AM IST

    That’s the 43rd ODI hundred for Kohli. He has been sublime all though his stay and is making sure that India reach home safely. He reaches his hundred with his trademark flick down the midwicket.

    IND: 237/4.

  • 3:31 AM IST

    Despite Iyer’s wicket, the run-fest seems to have no end for India. Kedar Jadhav has come in the with his feet pressing the fifth gear. India need 31 from 29 balls.

    IND: 228/4
  • 3:23 AM IST

    Shreyas Iyer’s stay comes to an end as he got dismissed for 65 off a delivery from Kemar Roach. However, India should not worry much as the match looks well in their pocket with Kohli still there in the middle.

    IND: 213/4
  • 3:17 AM IST

    Virat Kohli is just 14 runs away from his 43rd ODI century while India need another 52 in 49 balls to whitewash the series.
    IND: 204/3

  • 3:11 AM IST

    How brilliant has this guy been in the ODI series so far!!

  • 3:08 AM IST

    After an extended period where team India suffered a major problem in middle-order, the concern finally seems to be over. Shreyas Iyer has appeared as the solution and scores his second 50 in two matches. He carried today from where left the other day.

    IND: 199/3
  • 2:57 AM IST

    Shreyas Iyer is just smashing it all around now. He has smashed his way to 46 in just 27 balls.

  • 2:43 AM IST

    Kohli has been rock solid in his stay and is looking determined to see his team through.
    IND: 143/3

  • 2:38 AM IST

    Kohli has again scored a fifty and looks in a great space to play another big knock. With the required run-rate of above 8, India would hope Kohli stays there longer. Also, Iyer has been looking to carry from where he left behind in the last match.

    IND: 133/3

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: Team India find themselves in quite position, leading to the third and final match of the ODI series. Having won the second match, Virat Kohli & Co. cannot lose the series and the onus is on West Indies to put on a good performance. While the visitors have done almost everything right, it has been a horrible home series for the Windies. India came into the series with a determined intention of solving the middle-order problem and with Shreyas Iyer and Rishab Pant getting runs, the problem, for the time being, looks sorted.

The hosts have not only failed to capitalize on the home conditions but have also missed special performances from the players. No one looked like a player who can turn matches on his own head. Young aspects like Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cotrell failed to replicate their Indian counterparts in all departments.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, John Campbell.

 