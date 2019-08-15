Live Updates

  • 1:23 AM IST

    What a great start this is by team India! Rohit Sharma hit two boundaries off consecutive deliveries in the first over.

    IND: 10/0
  • 1:21 AM IST

    The players have taken the field and Rohit Sharma starts the innings with a boundary off Kemar Roach.

    IND: 4/0
  • 1:18 AM IST

    So despite scoring 240, West Indies will have 254 to defend. The DLS-revised target for team Inda thus is 255.

  • 1:08 AM IST

    With that thick going to the boundary, West Indies finish their innings at 240. Khaleel did get the wicket of Brathwaite but proved expensive in the last over.

    WI: 240/7 (End of innings)
  • 1:06 AM IST

    Brathwaite finally opened his arms as he hit a six and four off consecutive deliveries but got out in the very next ball. Khaleel strikes again for his third.

    WI: 236/7
  • 1:02 AM IST

    Shami bowls a brilliant 34th over to complete a successful second spell. The bowler conceded 34 runs in his first 3 overs but then gave only 16 in his last four.

    WI: 225/6
  • 12:57 AM IST

    Khaleel Ahmed has been the big fish catcher today. After getting Gayle, he has not taken West Indies captain Jason Holder. The skipper departs for a disappointing 14 off just 20 balls.

  • 12:53 AM IST

    The West Indies know that whatever they post, India’s total will be more than that. Thus they are not hurrying that much and looks comfortable to score something near 240. If they have more wickets in hand the target for Kohli & Co. will be much higher.

    WI: 217/5
  • 12:47 AM IST

    It has been a great comeback from Shami in his second spell. He not only stopped conceding runs but has now also taken two wickets to halt the Windies scoring rate. This time his victim is Nicholas Pooran who was threatening to make some quick runs. He departs for 30 from 16.

    WI: 213/5
  • 12:38 AM IST

    The Indian bowlers seem to have done a fantastic job in keeping the Windies batsmen down to a low score after the initial onslaughts of Gayle and Lewis. However total around 230 could well be a commendable score.

    WI: 193/4

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: Team India find themselves in quite position, leading to the third and final match of the ODI series. Having won the second match, Virat Kohli & Co. cannot lose the series and the onus is on West Indies to put on a good performance. While the visitors have done almost everything right, it has been a horrible home series for the Windies. India came into the series with a determined intention of solving the middle-order problem and with Shreyas Iyer and Rishab Pant getting runs, the problem, for the time being, looks sorted.

The hosts have not only failed to capitalize on the home conditions but have also missed special performances from the players. No one looked like a player who can turn matches on his own head. Young aspects like Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cotrell failed to replicate their Indian counterparts in all departments.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, John Campbell.

 