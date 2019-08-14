Live Updates

  • 8:43 PM IST

    The match might not have shaped as India hoped, but Chahal is surely making it a great comeback. With all the other bowlers going for plenty, he is bowling at an economy of just 3.

    WI: 137/2
  • 8:35 PM IST

    After 114 runs in first 10 overs, West Indies have managed to score only 12 runs in the next 22 balls. Their scoring has surely gone down after the openers went out. What does Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmeyer have in store for their team will be interesting to see.

    WI: 127/2
  • 8:28 PM IST

    That was some knock from the boss. He did give us a glimpse of his old days and his celebration after getting out suggests that Chris Gayle is not going to take the field for West Indies again.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    Gayle gets out and celebrates with the signal that this was well and truly his last ODI innings. However, Khaleel after getting hit all over the park gets the UNIVERSE BOSS.

    WI: 121/2
  • 8:21 PM IST

    Despite a wicket at the other end, Gayle is continuing his aggression with ease. He smashes a square-cut off Khaleel and then took a two to keep the run-rate from not falling down.

    WI: 121/1
  • 8:18 PM IST

    WHATTA DECISION!!

    There seemed no respite for the Indian bowlers but Kohli introduced spin in the form of Chahal for the first time and it worked Chahal gets the wicket of Lewis and the Indian should breathe fresh air now with the partnership broken.
    WI: 115/1
  • 8:10 PM IST

    WHAT AN INNINGS!!

    Chris Gayle has surely found his usual self as he smashed his 50 in just 34 balls. West Indies have reached their 100 in just 9.2 overs and are looking in no mood to stop.

    WI: 113/0
  • 8:05 PM IST

    Another big over!!

    Its raining big overs now. After Ahmed’s 16, Bhuvneshwar concedes an over of 18 runs. West Indies will reach 100 runs in less than 10 overs. Whoof!!
    WI: 97/0
  • 7:59 PM IST

    That’s a nightmarish start from Khaleel Ahmed. Kohli brought him with an intention of slowing the runs. Instead Khaleel got hit for 16 in his first over of the match.

    WI: 79/0
  • 7:55 PM IST

    After a slow and steady start, the Windies opener found a revival like nothing after that little rain break. What a display of power-hitting it has been for the 3-4 overs.

    Kohli needs to look for something different or the openers are looking in a mood to take the match from India.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: Team India find themselves in quite position, leading to the third and final match of the ODI series. Having won the second match, Virat Kohli & Co. cannot lose the series and the onus is on West Indies to put on a good performance. While the visitors have done almost everything right, it has been a horrible home series for the Windies. India came into the series with a determined intention of solving the middle-order problem and with Shreyas Iyer and Rishab Pant getting runs, the problem, for the time being, looks sorted.

The hosts have not only failed to capitalize on the home conditions but have also missed special performances from the players. No one looked like a player who can turn matches on his own head. Young aspects like Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cotrell failed to replicate their Indian counterparts in all departments.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, John Campbell.

 