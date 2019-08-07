Live Updates

  • 12:43 AM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: Easy run chase for India. They hardly ever looked in trouble. Yes, they lost both their openers early but skipper, Kohli and the young Rishabh Pant steadied the ship and then upped the ante when required. Though the skipper departed before the final hurdle, Pant stayed there till the end and ensured that there was no hiccup. Nothing much to say about the West Indies bowling. Only two bowlers were in the wickets column, Oshane Thomas with two and Allen with one. The latter was economical too but the rest all were expensive given the context of the game. Overall, the bowling was just not good enough to restrict India under this below-par total.

  • 12:36 AM IST

    Another day, another commanding performance by Team India!

  • 12:32 AM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: SIX! Dismissive! What a way to finish the chase! Brathwaite delivers it full and on middle, Pant gives it the full whack of his bat and launches it over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Handshakes on the field. India (150/3 in 19.1 overs) beat Windies (146/6) by 7 wickets to win 3-match series 3-0.

  • 12:23 AM IST

    Well played Rishabh Pant!

  • 12:23 AM IST

    SIX! This is typical Rishabh Pant. Another 7 needed now. A low full toss on the pads, Pant picks it up and slogs it over square leg for a biggie. Effortless. India 140/3 in 17.5 overs vs Windies (146/6)

  • 12:21 AM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Oshane Thomas removes Virat Kohli for 59. Against the run of play, West Indies have a wicket. Kohli won’t be there to finish things off. A very full ball outside off, Virat reaches out for it and squeezes it out behind square on the off side. It’s aerial and Lewis stretches across to his left to complete the with both hands. No real celebration from anyone, understandably so. IND 133/3 in 17.3 overs, need 14 to win vs WI (146/6)

  • 12:18 AM IST

    FIFTY! Rishabh Pant completes his 2nd half-century in the T20I format. Shots like these make him a special batsman. Cottrell sprays a length ball down the leg side, Pant picks it off his pads, brings his wrists into play and powers it behind square leg. A boundary to reach his fifty, well played young man. 18 needed off 18 balls. IND 129/2 in 17 overs vs WI (146/6)

  • 12:14 AM IST

    Virat Kohli during his blistering knock vs Windies!

  • 12:10 AM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: FIFTY for Virat Kohli. Stroked with excellent timing! His 21st in T20Is. Look at the determination and focus on his face. As soon as Narine drags his length short on middle, Kohli goes back and powers it through mid-wicket. It races away and beats the valiant dive from Hetmyer in the deep. India 113/2 in 15.1 overs, need 34 more to win vs Windies (146/6)

  • 12:07 AM IST

    Big over for Team India – 14 off it. A six and a boundary. The visitors are in the driver’s seat at the moment. Pant is reminding everyone of Raina with his big shots over extra cover. He picks the line early, it’s outside off on a length and Rishabh goes inside-out. Rifles his shot all the way for a biggie. India 109/2 in 15 overs, need 38 more to win

HIGHLIGHTS – IND vs WI 3rd T20I GUYANA

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Match HIGHLIGHTS from Providence Stadium, Guyana: Having already clinched the three-match T20I series, Team India will aim to go for a clean sweep while trying to test its bench strength when they take on West Indies in the final match at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday. After registering a four-wicket win in the first T20I, India on Sunday secured a 22-run win by the DLS method in the second T20I in Florida, thereby clinching the series.

Chahar brothers, Deepak and Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer — who till now haven’t got a chance to play — are likely to get a place in the playing XI in Guyana. With wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failing in the first two matches, it might be possible that K.L. Rahul could be roped in his place. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be rested to give Deepak a crack while Rahul could replace either Krunal Pandya or Washington Sundar. On the other hand, Windies — who have already lost the series — will look to play for lost pride and end the three-match rubber on a high, before taking on the Men in Blue in the three ODIs and the subsequent two-Test series.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I HIGHLIGHTS: IND (150/3 in 19.1 overs) beat WI (146/6) by 7 Wickets

Date: August 6, 2019.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan/KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

Windies: John Campbell/Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.