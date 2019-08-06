Live Updates

  • 11:22 PM IST
    FOUR! In the air… just wide! Rahul is flirting with danger here. Oshane Thomas bowls this short and outside off, Rahul slashes at it. The ball goes off the outside edge to the left of the third man. The fielder runs to his right and dives with one hand stretched out but can’t reach it. India 24/1 in 3.3 overs, need 123 runs to win vs Windies (146/6)
  • 11:16 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Way too short and on the pads, Rahul helps it on its way to the fine leg fence. Not a good option with the fine leg up. India 16/1 in 2.5 overs vs Windies (146/6)

  • 11:15 PM IST

    OUT! Oshane Thomas removes Shikhar Dhawan for 3. Straight to the man, soft dismissal for the left-hander. Dhawan must be gutted at the moment. West Indies though will rejoice as they get the start they want. Oshane Thomas draws first blood. He bowls it short and on the body of Dhawan. Dhawan pulls but hits it straight to short fine leg where Cottrell makes no mistake. A little to that fielder’s left or right and it would have been a boundary. IND 10/1 in 2 overs, need 137 to win vs WI (146/6)

  • 11:14 PM IST
    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: Oshane Thomas might have done some damage to himself as he tried to stop the ball. The physio is out.

    It was fuller and on middle, Dhawan strokes it to the right of the bowler. Thomas does get a hand to it and hence, it is just two as mid-on runs behind it and stops it. India 10/0 in 1.4 overs vs Windies (146/6)
  • 11:10 PM IST

    SIX! That is some way to get off the mark! What a shot. Authoritative. Rahul comes down the track and gets to the pitch of the ball. He lofts it over mid off’s head and it goes all the way. IND 6/0 in 0.3 overs vs WI (146/6)

  • 11:09 PM IST

    We are back for the chase! The Indian openers, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan make their way out to the middle. Sheldon Cottrell has the new ball in hand and he will be bowling to the right-hander. Here we go.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    A very good recovery from the West Indies. Yes, this score might still be under par but they will be pleased with their effort after the start they got off too. The hosts were inserted and once again their openers did not provide a start. Hetmyer once again failed to make an impact and the home side was struggling at 14 for 3. Pollard, who was promoted up the order and Pooran, then steadied things with a 50-plus run stand. However, just as they started to accelerate, Pooran was dismissed. Pollard too got out at the wrong time, immediately after getting to his half-ton. However, a cameo from Powell has seen West Indies finish close to 150.

  • 10:53 PM IST

    Good comeback from the hosts after losing their top-order cheaply!

  • 10:51 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: A couple to end so West Indies do not get to 150 but an excellent last over for them. 16 from it. Saini bowls a low full toss on middle, Powell hits it down towards long on and takes two. West Indies 146/6 in 20 overs vs India. Pollard 58, Deepak Chahar 3/4, Saini 2/34

  • 10:50 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: SIX! Second in the over! West Indies finishing on a high here. Not good bowling too. This is on the pads and it is a slower one. Powell was waiting for it. He picks it up and sends it sailing over the square leg fence. 14 from the over so far, a ball to go. A biggie needed to get to 150

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Providence Stadium, Guyana: Having already clinched the three-match T20I series, Team India will aim to go for a clean sweep while trying to test its bench strength when they take on West Indies in the final match at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday. After registering a four-wicket win in the first T20I, India on Sunday secured a 22-run win by the DLS method in the second T20I in Florida, thereby clinching the series.

Chahar brothers, Deepak and Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer — who till now haven’t got a chance to play — are likely to get a place in the playing XI in Guyana. With wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failing in the first two matches, it might be possible that K.L. Rahul could be roped in his place. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be rested to give Deepak a crack while Rahul could replace either Krunal Pandya or Washington Sundar. On the other hand, Windies — who have already lost the series — will look to play for lost pride and end the three-match rubber on a high, before taking on the Men in Blue in the three ODIs and the subsequent two-Test series.

Date: August 6, 2019.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan/KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

Windies: John Campbell/Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.