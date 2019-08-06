Live Updates

  • 9:51 PM IST

    EDGY FOUR! Welcome boundary for West Indies. This is flatter and around off, Pooran looks to punch it through covers. The ball goes off the outside edge, past the slip fielder and down to the third man fence. Windies 27/3 in 6.3 overs vs India

  • 9:47 PM IST

    SIX! All the way, Pollard is underway in Guyana! That is some way to get off the mark! Full and on off, Pollard stretches his hand and lofts it over the long-off fence. Windies 20/3 in 5 overs vs India

  • 9:40 PM IST

    Deepak Chahar is bowling ‘like a dream’ here in Guyana!

  • 9:39 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Another one bites the dust. Deepak Chahar removes Shimron Hetmyer for 1. Chahar is running havoc here with his swing. Another inswinging ball does the trick. This starts around off and middle and it shapes back in late. Hetmyer too fails too fails to adjust to the movement as he looks to drive. He ends up playing outside the line. The ball hits the pads. An appeal and the umpire has his finger up. No reviews left so Hetmyer has to walk back. Three down within the Powerplay and not many teams win the game after losing that many wickets in the first 6. Windies 14/3 in 4 overs vs India

  • 9:34 PM IST
    Lewis has been given out LBW! He reviews. Looks out though.

    OUT! Deepak Chahar removes Evin Lewis for 10. Second blow for the hosts. Three reds and that is plumb in front! Absolutely no doubt about that. Not sure why Lewis reviewed that, not sure why Hetmyer let him review that. Another low score by Lewis. Chahar gets his second and he is on fire at the moment. West Indies have lost another one and they are in deep trouble. Chahar starts this outside off and this one comes back in late. Lewis walks across and then tries to adjust to the swing as he looks to flick. He misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal and the finger is lifted. Lewis reviews. Replays roll in and they that the ball is hitting the middle of middle. Lewis has to walk back and he takes West Indies’ only review with him. Windies 13/2 in 3.2 overs vs India
  • 9:30 PM IST

    FOUR! Poor ball and put away! First boundary of the innings. This is short and on the pads, Lewis swivels and pulls it behind square. The ball races away to the fence. WI 8/1 in 2.3 overs vs IND

  • 9:27 PM IST
    IND vs WI Live Updates: Deepak Chahar to bowl from the other end. We saw Bhuvneshwar Kumar get a swing. Will Chahar get the same?

    OUT! Deepak Chahar removes Sunil Narine for 2. The elder Chahar makes an impact straight away! Sunil Narine fails to make an impact once again. The ploy to open with him does not work in both the games. Early strike for India, just the start they would have wanted. This is slightly shorter and around off, Narine looks to drag it over mid-on but does not time it. Saini there takes a good low catch diving to his right. Windies 4/1 in 1.5 overs vs India
  • 9:19 PM IST

  • 9:19 PM IST

    Just a single from the over for Windies, tidy start by India! Evin Lewis is off the mark! Shorter and on middle, Lewis pushes it towards mid-on and takes off. The fielder has a shy but at the striker’s end but misses. He would have been in though. WI 1/0 in 1 over vs IND

  • 9:16 PM IST

    It’s the same combination from the last game for West Indies – Evin Lewis and Sunil Narine are at the crease for the hosts. Lewis is on strike. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the attack for Team India.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Providence Stadium, Guyana: Having already clinched the three-match T20I series, Team India will aim to go for a clean sweep while trying to test its bench strength when they take on West Indies in the final match at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday. After registering a four-wicket win in the first T20I, India on Sunday secured a 22-run win by the DLS method in the second T20I in Florida, thereby clinching the series.

Chahar brothers, Deepak and Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer — who till now haven’t got a chance to play — are likely to get a place in the playing XI in Guyana. With wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failing in the first two matches, it might be possible that K.L. Rahul could be roped in his place. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be rested to give Deepak a crack while Rahul could replace either Krunal Pandya or Washington Sundar. On the other hand, Windies — who have already lost the series — will look to play for lost pride and end the three-match rubber on a high, before taking on the Men in Blue in the three ODIs and the subsequent two-Test series.

Date: August 6, 2019.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan/KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

Windies: John Campbell/Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.