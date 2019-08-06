Live Updates

  • 8:10 PM IST

  • 8:09 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: The two on-field umpires are having a chat with Brathwaite and Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri is out on the sidelines.

  • 8:03 PM IST

    More news from Guyana — “The outfield looks good around the 30-yard circle. Water content in the outfield outside the 30-yard circle is higher. The drainage here is excellent. Little bit of concern is the winds with the dark clouds looming. For now, the ground is draining quite well,” says Daren Ganga.

  • 7:52 PM IST

    ‘Big Polly’ always takes out time for his fans!

  • 7:51 PM IST

    The two umpires are out on the field for INSPECTION. Commentator Daren Ganga says, “the umpires might be concerned about the ground’s wetness. We still have an hour before we start losing overs.”

  • 7:36 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: As per the latest word, it has stopped raining in Guyana and the sun is out. The covers are being peeled off. However, there will be a delay in the start due to wet outfield.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    PITCH REPORT – Darren Ganga brings up the pitch report for us for the third and final game between these two heavyweights – “Still overcast. There is a tinge of grass across this surface, also looks a bit dark – the colour of this deck. The average first innings score is 140”.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    Krunal Pandya has been the find for India in the ongoing 3-match T20I series!

  • 7:23 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: This might be an inconsequential match keeping the outcome of the series in mind but Kohli and Co. will be taking this game seriously in a quest to build the ‘best 15’ side for the World T20. So, with the series under their bag, one can expect quite a few changes in the playing XI from the visitors.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LATEST UPDATE — It’s raining currently in Providence Stadium in Guyana and we’re afraid that there might be a delay in the toss.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs WI 3rd T20I GUYANA

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Providence Stadium, Guyana: Having already clinched the three-match T20I series, Team India will aim to go for a clean sweep while trying to test its bench strength when they take on West Indies in the final match at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday. After registering a four-wicket win in the first T20I, India on Sunday secured a 22-run win by the DLS method in the second T20I in Florida, thereby clinching the series.

Chahar brothers, Deepak and Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer — who till now haven’t got a chance to play — are likely to get a place in the playing XI in Guyana. With wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failing in the first two matches, it might be possible that K.L. Rahul could be roped in his place. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be rested to give Deepak a crack while Rahul could replace either Krunal Pandya or Washington Sundar. On the other hand, Windies — who have already lost the series — will look to play for lost pride and end the three-match rubber on a high, before taking on the Men in Blue in the three ODIs and the subsequent two-Test series.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates:

Date: August 6, 2019.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan/KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

Windies: John Campbell/Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.