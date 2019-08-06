

















IND vs WI 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Providence Stadium, Guyana: Having already clinched the three-match T20I series, Team India will aim to go for a clean sweep while trying to test its bench strength when they take on West Indies in the final match at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday. After registering a four-wicket win in the first T20I, India on Sunday secured a 22-run win by the DLS method in the second T20I in Florida, thereby clinching the series.

Chahar brothers, Deepak and Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer — who till now haven’t got a chance to play — are likely to get a place in the playing XI in Guyana. With wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failing in the first two matches, it might be possible that K.L. Rahul could be roped in his place. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be rested to give Deepak a crack while Rahul could replace either Krunal Pandya or Washington Sundar. On the other hand, Windies — who have already lost the series — will look to play for lost pride and end the three-match rubber on a high, before taking on the Men in Blue in the three ODIs and the subsequent two-Test series.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates:

Date: August 6, 2019.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan/KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

Windies: John Campbell/Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.