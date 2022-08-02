LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI, St. Kitts Latest Score & Updates. Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies. Nicholas Pooran-Brandon King Re-Build For West Indies | West Indies made a great comeback and defeated India in the second T20I match to level the series at 1-1. While batting first, India put 138 runs on the board which the West Indies side chased down with 4 balls to a spare and grabbed an important victory in the series. Obed McCoy was adjudged the player of the match for his magical spell with the ball (4-1-17-6). In the upcoming match, India will look to make a comeback while the West Indies will also look to continue their good momentum. Another exciting contest is anticipated here on Tuesday.Also Read - IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.