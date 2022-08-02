LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI, St. Kitts Latest Score & Updates. Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies. Nicholas Pooran-Brandon King Re-Build For West Indies | West Indies made a great comeback and defeated India in the second T20I match to level the series at 1-1. While batting first, India put 138 runs on the board which the West Indies side chased down with 4 balls to a spare and grabbed an important victory in the series. Obed McCoy was adjudged the player of the match for his magical spell with the ball (4-1-17-6). In the upcoming match, India will look to make a comeback while the West Indies will also look to continue their good momentum. Another exciting contest is anticipated here on Tuesday.Also Read - IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Live Updates

  • 10:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Second wicket goes down for the West Indies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Rovaman Powell is the new man in for the home side. 16 overs gone, West Indies are now at WI 122/2 (16)

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: 14 overs gone, West Indies are now at 99/1. The scoreboard keeps on ticking as the home team gets a hold of the game. WI 99/1 (14)

  • 10:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Another six runs coming from the over. West Indies put up 77 runs on the board. Pooran and Mayers re-build for the host team and on the other hand Mayers have completed his half-century. WI 77/1 (12)

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: 11 overs gone, West Indies are now at 71/1. 6 runs coming from the over. The Windies batter need to put up a good show from now onwards if they hope to put up a competitive total on board. WI 71/1 (11)

  • 10:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: The wicket has rejuvenated the Indian side as the Windies despite getting a good start managed to get 65 runs in 10 overs. Good comeback from the Indian. Let’s see how things unfold for the visitors in the final half of the India innings. WI 65/1 (10)

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: MILESTONE ALERT! With that wicket, Hardik Pandya completes 50 T20I wickets in international cricket.

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: OUT! Hardik Pandya strikes! India finally have the breakthrough as Brandon King walks back to the pavilion. Captain Nicholas Pooran walks in as the new man in. WI 62/1 (8.2)

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: 6 overs gone, West Indies are now at 45/0. The Windies openers are in fine form today. Like yesterday, the Indian bowlers are having a tough time, coping up with it. WI 45/0 (6)

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: 4 overs gone, West Indies are now at 32/0. Good start from the Windies Openers as they look to increase the run-rate with every passing over. WI 32/0 (4)

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: 15 runs coming from Avesh Khan’s opening over. West Indies off to a good start. WI 22/0 (3)