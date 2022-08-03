LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI, St. Kitts Latest Score & Updates. Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies. Shreyas Iyer-Suryakumar Yadav Strong For India in Run-Chase | West Indies made a great comeback and defeated India in the second T20I match to level the series at 1-1. While batting first, India put 138 runs on the board which the West Indies side chased down with 4 balls to a spare and grabbed an important victory in the series. Obed McCoy was adjudged the player of the match for his magical spell with the ball (4-1-17-6). In the upcoming match, India will look to make a comeback while the West Indies will also look to continue their good momentum. Another exciting contest is anticipated here on Tuesday.Also Read - IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

  • 12:18 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: 10 Overs gone, India are now at 96/0. IND 96/0 (10)

  • 12:17 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: BCCI update: Rohit Sharma has a back spasm. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.

  • 12:09 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: 9 overs gone, India are now at 83/0. Suryakumar Yadav has completed his half-century. IND 83/0 (9)

  • 11:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: 7 overs gone, India are now at 59/1. IND 59/1 (7)

  • 11:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: 3 overs gone, India are off to a good start. 25 runs on the board. IND 25/0 (3)

  • 11:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer open innings for India. The visitors off to a good start. Put up 9 runs on the board. IND 9/0 (1)

  • 11:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: That’s it! West Indies finish on 165 runs in 20 overs. India will have to go at a run-rate of 8.2 to chase down the total. WI 165/5 (20)

  • 11:00 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: 18 overs gone, West Indies are now at 138/3. WI 138/3 (18)

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: OUT!! Kyle Mayers departs! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes again! Windies have lost their key man at 73. Bhuvi turning things around in India’s favour. WI 128/3 (16.2)

  • 10:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Second wicket goes down for the West Indies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Rovaman Powell is the new man in for the home side. 16 overs gone, West Indies are now at WI 122/2 (16)