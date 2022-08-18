LIVE India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: Madhevere Departs, India On Top; Chahar Removes Both Zimbabwe Openers; India Opt To Bowl, Check Playing 11’s | KL Rahul at the toss – “We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, it’s an early start, so could have abit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chance to challenge yourself and your skills. Looking forward to a good show. He (Deepak Chahar) was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries.” | Regis Chakabva at the toss – “We would have bowled first as well, but this looks like a good wicket and will stay true for the rest of the day. It’s something we’ve spoken about (about top-order collapses), looking to sort it out. We’ve got Ngarva and Marumani coming in.”Also Read - KL Rahul on Deepak Chahar's Comeback in Playing XI After Injury at Harare

Check Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

Deepak Chahar on his comeback: “It was a long vacation for me. Now fully fit and back. Tough competition in the Indian team and it has been high since I started playing. If I get an opportunity, I can do the job with the new ball and bat in the lower order.”

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: OUT!!! That is plumb in front of the wicket. Zimbabwe are reeling with 4 wickets down. Deepak Chahar gets his 3rd wicket. Madhevere is the latest to depart. Regis Chakabva, captain of Zimbabwe is the new batter in. ZIM 31/4 (10.2)

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Zimbabwe need to get a partnership soon. Indian bowlers are getting the ball to talk with proper movement. Star of the previous series for Zimbabwe – Sikander Raza is the new batter in. ZIM 31/3 (10)

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: OUT!!! This time, it is Marumani who bites the dust. Beautiful bowling from Deepak Chahar. Zimbabawe have lost both their openers. ZIM 26/2 (8.1)

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! This looks as plumb as it can get. Umpire denies it. KL Rahul sends it upstairs. Missing the wickets. Excellent decision from the umpire. ZIM 17/0 (3)

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Mohammed Siraj to bowl from the other end. The ball is jagging around a bit for him. INSIDE EDGE but no damage done. FOUR WIDES!!! That was a bad ball from Siraj. ZIM 12/0 (2).

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar has started with some out swingers. BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Only Chahar was appealing but no interest from anyone else. FOUR!!! That swung sharply too. First boundary for the hosts. ZIM 6/0 (1)

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Tadiwanashe Marumani and Innocent Kaia will open the batting for Zimbabwe. Deepak Chahar to open the bowling for India. Expect some swing on offer for the bowling all-rounder.

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: The conditions will favour the bowlers in the first hour. Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar will certainly look to swing the ball and make the life of Zimbabwe batters difficult upfront.