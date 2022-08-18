LIVE India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: The last time India came on a tour of Zimbabwe, it was in 2016 and KL Rahul, who had been in the Test fold, was starting to get into white-ball scheme of things after a breakthrough IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In the first ODI of that tour, making his debut in 50-over format under MS Dhoni, Rahul became the first India batter and eleventh overall to make a century on debut. He ended the ODI leg of the tour as the leading run-getter and took Player of the Series award as well. Six years later, Rahul will be returning to Harare as the captain of the side, to the place where his white-ball mainstay story for India began. But he is coming back after a long time on the sidelines. A groin injury was followed by sports hernia surgery and testing positive for Covid-19.Also Read - WATCH: KL Rahul's Reaction to Young Fan 'Bhaad Mein Gaya School' Comment Ahead of 1st ODI at Harare Goes Viral

Thursday's match, the first of the three ODI matches between India and Zimbabwe, will have the majority of focus on how Rahul as well as Deepak Chahar shape up, especially with Men's T20 World Cup coming in October-November and before that, the Asia Cup, starting from August 27. On the other hand, Zimbabwe are full of confidence and are coming into the series against India on the back of series victories against Bangladesh in T20Is and ODIs. The series against India gives them the chance to see where they stand against strong teams in ODI cricket and collect some crucial points for the 2023 ODI World Cup Super League.

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba and Donald Tiripano

  • 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Both captains are out in the middle for the toss. KL Rahul have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: On the cricketing part, this gives selectors a chance to look at bench strength and also jot down some of the names, who will figure in the larger picture for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

  • 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: The TV and digital rights revenue from three India games will cover Zimbabwe cricket’s more than half the costs for the year. So this earns BCCI a goodwill gesture.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Someone like 36-year-old Raza, 34-year-old skipper Chakabva or 34-year old Donald Tiripano are sincere performers but would never make any opposition feel threatened. India’s tours of Zimbabwe are normally a kind of gift from ‘big brother’ to help a ‘younger’ gain financial stability.

  • 11:53 AM IST

  • 11:49 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Zimbabwe cricket, like the country itself has gone through turmoil over the past two decades and the quality has been severely impacted.

  • 11:44 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Gone are the days of Flower brothers (Andy and Grant), Heath Streaks (now tainted and suspended), Neil Johnsons, Murray Goodwins and Henry Olongas. It was a side that could take the Mickey out of the opposition on good days.

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: The hosts therefore wouldn’t mind if the likes of Sikandar Raza, Chakabva and Innocent Kaia repeat their batting performances from the Bangladesh encounters and show the world that the previous series win was not just a mere flash in the pan.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: For Zimbabwe, the aim would be to become the proverbial banana peel on which Rahul and his men can slip as a series win for ‘Men in Blue’ would hardly win them any accolades but a defeat would invite sharp criticism.

  • 11:26 AM IST