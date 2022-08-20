India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI, India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, ZIM v IND, IND vs ZIM, Harare: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe. India will face Zimbabwe in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday (August 20), and the visitors will be eager to wrap up the series. The visitors had won the first ODI by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and they would not want to place themselves in a must-win situation in the final ODI. KL Rahul recorded his first win as captain on Thursday in the 1st ODI between Team India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill smashed half-centuries in India’s 10-wicket win over the hosts. Pacer Deepak Chahar was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics. The Harare pitch looked a belter to bat on once the innings progressed in the first ODI, and it will be important to not lose wickets in the powerplay when the ball does swing a bit. The skipper winning the toss will be looking to bowl first and take advantage of the conditions.Also Read - IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – Zimbabwe vs India, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Harare 12:45 PM IST August 20, Saturday

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi.

Zimbabwe Squad: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga, Tony Munyonga, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, John Masara.

  • 1:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: 5 overs gone, Zimbabwe are now at 8/0. The Indian bowlers have done a brilliant job so far to keep the opposition batters under pressure. The new Zimbabwe duo is having a tough time out here. ZIM 8/0 (5)

  • 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: Zimbabwe eke out a run in the opening over. The hosts off to a steady start. ZIM 1/0 (1)

  • 12:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: Kaia, Katano open innings for Zimababwe. Mohammed Siraj has the new ball for India. Let’s Play!

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.

  • 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | India have won the toss and elected to field first.

    KL RAHUL: We will bowl first. Looks a little better, looks a lot harder than the previous surface and obviously bowling first there’s something in the wicket, hopefully we get early wickets. We bowled really well and they batted well after the ball got old.
  • 11:41 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: India is expected to go in with the same team in the 2nd ODI as none of their batsmen barring openers got the chance to bat in the first game, while each of the bowlers shined in the 1st ODI. Zimbabwe is expected to go in with the same team that played the first game.

  • 11:32 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: PITCH REPORT | The Harare pitch looked a belter to bat on once the innings progressed in the first ODI, and it will be important to not lose wickets in the powerplay when the ball does swing a bit. The skipper winning the toss will be looking to bowl first and take advantage of the conditions.

  • 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: TOSS Scheduled at 12:15 IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates from Harare Sports Club as India square off against Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI.

  • 11:10 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: In the last 5 matches, India have won by a margin more than 7 wickets. The Men in Blue registered one of the 5 victories by a margin of 83 runs. KL Rahul and Co would be looking to carry forward their good form against the African side in the 2nd ODI as well.