India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI, India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, ZIM v IND, IND vs ZIM, Harare: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe. India will face Zimbabwe in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday (August 20), and the visitors will be eager to wrap up the series. The visitors had won the first ODI by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and they would not want to place themselves in a must-win situation in the final ODI. KL Rahul recorded his first win as captain on Thursday in the 1st ODI between Team India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill smashed half-centuries in India's 10-wicket win over the hosts. Pacer Deepak Chahar was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics. The Harare pitch looked a belter to bat on once the innings progressed in the first ODI, and it will be important to not lose wickets in the powerplay when the ball does swing a bit. The skipper winning the toss will be looking to bowl first and take advantage of the conditions.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi.

Zimbabwe Squad: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga, Tony Munyonga, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, John Masara.