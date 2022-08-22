LIVE Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Scores & Updates: A fancied Indian team is a shoo-in to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep against a Zimbabwe side that has been struggling to put up even a semblance of a fight.Also Read - India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online & On TV

Having done exceedingly well to not just turn up but trump their hapless opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the third and final ODI knowing well that the script is unlikely to change at the Harare Sports Complex on Monday. Also Read - From Ruturaj Gaikwad To Rahul Tripathi, Here's IND's Predicted 11 For 3rd ODI vs ZIM

Live Updates

  • 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Scores & Updates: Big game for KL Rahul, he is the big player and needs to get among the runs ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup. Ajay Jadeja believes Rahul will open with Shikhar Dhawan.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Scores & Updates: India has made a couple of changes because the series is already in the pocket. Siraj and Prasidh miss out, Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan come in.

  • 12:23 PM IST
    Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

    India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan
  • 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Scores & Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the third and final ODI at Harare.