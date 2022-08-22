LIVE Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Scores & Updates: A fancied Indian team is a shoo-in to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep against a Zimbabwe side that has been struggling to put up even a semblance of a fight.Also Read - India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online & On TV

Having done exceedingly well to not just turn up but trump their hapless opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the third and final ODI knowing well that the script is unlikely to change at the Harare Sports Complex on Monday.

Teams:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Live Updates

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: Brad Evans has been top-class with the ball. He has picked up his maiden five-wicket haul after dismissing Shardul Thakur.

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: In a bid to clear the ropes, Gill perishes off the first ball of the last over. The idea was right, not the execution. Gill departs for a brilliant 130 off 97 balls. Gill gets a rousing reception as he makes his way back to the dressing-room.

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: Sanju Samson has come in and he looks in ominous touch. He has upped the ante as India look to close in on 300. Gill is making the most of his chances while Samson departs trying to get quick runs. LIVE | Ind: 257/5 in 46.1 overs vs Zim

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: With a single past covers, Gill reaches his maiden ODI ton in 82 balls. This century would give the young top-order batter much confidence.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: Zimbabwe has taken the DRS after the umpire turned down an appeal against Shubman Gill. The replays show that there was a bat, but Kishan has bizarrely been run out. LIVE | Ind: 226/3 in 43 overs vs Zim

  • 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: After the dismissal of the Indian openers, it is Ishan Kishan and Shubman who have started the rebuilding process. They would now need to stable things and give a launchpad to the lower middle-order.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: Shikhar Dhawan departs. What a bowl by Evans. Looks like the hosts are making a comeback in the final ODI.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: Dhawan is playing on 39 runs and the batter is looking confident so far.

  • 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: Rahul, who was set, has now perished for 30. He was clean bowled by Evans. The onus will now be on the experienced shoulders of Dhawan to take India’s innings forward.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: The run rate at the moment may not be over six, but with wickets in hand India can make up for it in the middle and the back overs. Rahul needs a big one ahead of the Asia Cup. He has got a start and he would not like to throw it away. LIVE | Ind: 49/0 in 12 overs vs Zim