LIVE Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Scores & Updates: A fancied Indian team is a shoo-in to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep against a Zimbabwe side that has been struggling to put up even a semblance of a fight.Also Read - India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online & On TV

Having done exceedingly well to not just turn up but trump their hapless opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the third and final ODI knowing well that the script is unlikely to change at the Harare Sports Complex on Monday.

Teams: