IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE SCORE 2021 Today 2nd ODI Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI from Harrup Park, Mackay. Check live cricket score, latest Australia Women and India Women vs Australia Women Live Score Today, Australia Women vs India Women Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of the 2nd ODI of 2nd ODI between IND-W vs AUS-W from Mackay here. See the latest IND-W vs AUS-W, India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Live Score, IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Live cricket updates here. The Indian women's cricket team desperately needs its top order to strike form and its bowlers to show some spark against an in-form Australia in the second ODI on Friday. Australia won the opening match of the three-ODI series by nine wickets. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have the ability to take on the rival attack and they need to ensure that Ellyse Perry and Darcie Brown do not dominate them the way they did in the series-opener.

The middle-order, led by skipper Mithali Raj, also has to show more intent. Flamboyant vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the opening game due to a thumb injury, is still unavailable and in her absence, the team needs Deepti Sharma to step up. Check India Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND-W vs AUS-W Live Cricket Score and 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online and India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.