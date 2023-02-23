Home

Cape Town: India skipper and batting mainstay Harmanpreet Kaur is racing against time to recover from high fever ahead of team’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia while all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the crucial game because of upper respiratory tract infection. Sneh Rana comes in as her replacement.

Harmanpreet, Vastrakar and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav had visited a local hospital on Wednesday for a thorough check-up, according to team sources. The medical team is currently monitoring the situation and there is no clarity whether the Indian skipper will be fit enough for a high-pressure match, starting in abut four hours.

Australia, also the defending champions, head into the semi-finals as firm favourites, especially with a 3-2 upper hand over India in Women’s T20 World Cup matches. India won their final group game against Ireland by DLS method to book a place in the Final. Moreover, Australia got the better of India in the 2020 T20 World Cup final and Commonwealth Games gold medal match last year. Australia had also won a five-game T20I series in India 4-1, apart from a warm-up match victory earlier in the month.

