  • LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Score: Injury Hit India Look to Defy Odds Against Favourites Australia
LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Score: Injury Hit India Look to Defy Odds Against Favourites Australia

LIVE India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Score: Get the latest updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the semi-final match between India and Australia.

Published: February 23, 2023 4:51 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Score: Injury Hit India Look to Defy Odds Against Favourites Australia.

LIVE| India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Cape Town: India skipper and batting mainstay Harmanpreet Kaur is racing against time to recover from high fever ahead of team’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia while all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the crucial game because of upper respiratory tract infection. Sneh Rana comes in as her replacement.

Harmanpreet, Vastrakar and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav had visited a local hospital on Wednesday for a thorough check-up, according to team sources. The medical team is currently monitoring the situation and there is no clarity whether the Indian skipper will be fit enough for a high-pressure match, starting in abut four hours.

Australia, also the defending champions, head into the semi-finals as firm favourites, especially with a 3-2 upper hand over India in Women’s T20 World Cup matches. India won their final group game against Ireland by DLS method to book a place in the Final. Moreover, Australia got the better of India in the 2020 T20 World Cup final and Commonwealth Games gold medal match last year. Australia had also won a five-game T20I series in India 4-1, apart from a warm-up match victory earlier in the month.

Live Updates

  • 5:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Tahlia McGrath also gave a good example of her batting power when she hit a fifty against South Africa. Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown have been very impactful with bat and ball on various occasions for Australia during the tournament.

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Australia, on the other hand, entered the semi-finals after finishing the group stage unbeaten. Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, despite missing Australia’s last match against South Africa due to quad soreness, has slammed two fifties in three games.

  • 5:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: With the ball, fast bowler Renuka holds the key as her swing has troubled batters during group stages of the competition. As of now, Renuka has picked seven wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.46. Deepti Sharma, despite going big for one over against Ireland, has been tidy with the ball. But India will hope Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Devika Vaidya step up with the ball in the match.

  • 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: After missing the first game against Pakistan due to a finger injury, vice-captain and left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana has hit form with back-to-back fifties against England and Ireland while Jemimah Rodrigues has been great too.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: For India, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has stepped up to lead the charge as a finisher, having been dismissed once in four games, while scoring 122 runs at a strike rate of 140, and thriving in South African conditions, where she was a member of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup winning team.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Coming back to the competition, though the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won three of its four games (defeat came to England by 11 runs) to finish second in Group 2, they have been unable to click as a unit, with inconsistency in top-order and playing too many dot balls coming to the fore.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Australia has been India’s nemesis in the T20 World Cup with a 3-2 record against them. India have already lost the 2020 World Cup Final against the Aussies and also lost the Commonwealth Games last year. India would be looking to defy the odds and finally get the better of the mighty Australia team.

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: As for Pooja Vasratkar, she has been replaced by Sneh Rana. Pooja’s absence will be huge and if we have to see what the Women in Blue can bring up to balance their squad.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Ahead of the big semi-final encounter against Australia, India received a big blow as star pacer Pooja Vastrakar is ruled with an upper respiratory tract infection. Along with her captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s participation also looks uncertain.

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: AUSTRALIA SQUAD | Beth Mooney (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alyssa Healy, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth.

Published Date: February 23, 2023 4:51 PM IST

