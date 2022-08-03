LIVE India vs Barbados T20I, Commonwealth Games 2022 Score and Match Updates: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the India vs Barbados T20I Commonwealth Games 2022 match. Mandhana Perishes; Shafali-Jemimah Key For India | It will be the sixth and last match in group A. India lost its first match against Australia and won the second against Pakistan, which means they will have to win the third match to enter in the semi-finals. On the other side, the Barbados team has a target that is similar to the Indian team. Australia defeated them, but they prevailed over Pakistan. India vs Barbados Women’s CWG T20I match will be a critical game for both teams. Both teams have a record of one win and one loss, which means that the winning team will play in the semi-finals with Australia. India is in full confidence after defeating Pakistan in the last match on 31st July, whereas Barbados lost the match against Australia on the same day. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Harmanpreet Kaur may create a big score for the team, whereas Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma, and Radha Yadav will help the team with their bowling. Hayley Matthews and Kycia Knight batting partnership in Barbados team may create big trouble for the Indians.Also Read - Highlights IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Suryakumar-Pant Star in India's 7-Wicket Over West Indies; Lead Series 2-1

Barbados Women (Playing XI): Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews(c), Kycia Knight(w), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Shaunte Carrington, Shanika Bruce. Also Read - CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals India's Strategy Against Barbados

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar. Also Read - IND-W vs PAK-W, CWG 2022 Highlights: Mandhana Powers India To Dominant Win Over Pakistan