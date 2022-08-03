LIVE India vs Barbados T20I, Commonwealth Games 2022 Score and Match Updates: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the India vs Barbados T20I Commonwealth Games 2022 match. India Bank on Winning Momentum Against Barbados; Match Starts at 10:30 PM IST | It will be the sixth and last match in group A. India lost its first match against Australia and won the second against Pakistan, which means they will have to win the third match to enter in the semi-finals. On the other side, the Barbados team has a target that is similar to the Indian team. Australia defeated them, but they prevailed over Pakistan. India vs Barbados Women’s CWG T20I match will be a critical game for both teams. Both teams have a record of one win and one loss, which means that the winning team will play in the semi-finals with Australia. India is in full confidence after defeating Pakistan in the last match on 31st July, whereas Barbados lost the match against Australia on the same day. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Harmanpreet Kaur may create a big score for the team, whereas Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma, and Radha Yadav will help the team with their bowling. Hayley Matthews and Kycia Knight batting partnership in Barbados team may create big trouble for the Indians.Also Read - Highlights IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Suryakumar-Pant Star in India's 7-Wicket Over West Indies; Lead Series 2-1

Live Updates

  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Barbados, CWG 2022: PITCH REPORT | The Edgbaston surface is expected to be a batting-friendly one with a nice amount of carry. There will not be much assistance for the spinners, but the pacers would be hoping to make the most of this pitch. The batters from both sides would be eager to score big on this track and it could turn out to be a run-fest. No difficulty is expected in the second innings and therefore, the captain winning the toss would be looking to bowl first.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Barbados, CWG 2022: STATS | India and West Indies women have played 18 T20I games against each other with India winning 10 games and West Indies winning 8. However, this will be the first T20I ever between Indian women and Barbados women.

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Barbados, CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur surpassed MS Dhoni‘s tally of 41 T20I wins as captain in the match taking her tally to 42. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli sits third on the list with 30 as India’s T20I captain.

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Barbados, CWG 2022: “It feels good to win, 1st wins are important. There were a lot of positives today & we would try to continue this ahead. It’s important to perform as a unit, we had a good start today & won quickly,” Harmanpreet Kaur said after beating Pakistan.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Barbados, CWG 2022: New Zealand and England have both qualified for the semi-final stage of the competition. The Kiwis topped group B.

  • 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Barbados, CWG 2022: Barbados Squad | Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews(c), Kycia Knight(w), Aaliyah Alleyne, Kyshona Knight, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Keila Elliott, Shanika Bruce, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Williams, Shaunte Carrington, Shai Carrington.

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Barbados, CWG 2022: India Squad | Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol.

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Barbados, CWG 2022: KEY PLAYERS | Renuka Singh: All eyes will be on India women’s emerging pace sensation Renuka Singh Thakur who has been on a roll with the ball in hand in the ongoing CWG 2022. While she picked up a four-wicket haul against the Aussies in the curtain-raiser, she finished with figures of 1/20 from her four overs against Pakistan at an economy of five including a maiden. The pace sensation would be hoping to showcase yet another impactful performance against Barbados.

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Barbados, CWG 2022: KEY PLAYERS | Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana has finally managed to rediscover her rhythm on the 22 yards. While she got out after getting set against Australia, Mandhana was the star of the match against Pakistan where she scored an unbeaten 63 runs off 42 deliveries at a strike rate of exactly 150 and also hit the winning four for the Women in Blue. She would once again be expected to come good in this must-win encounter.

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Barbados, CWG 2022: Barbados, on the other hand, completely lost the plot after their impressive 15-run win over Pakistan in the tournament opener after which they went down to the Aussies by nine wickets. They have a negative NRR of -1.794 despite having two points to their tally.