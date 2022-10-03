India Women vs Malaysia Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 Live updates: Indian openers got a positive start in the second match of Asia Cup 2022. Megahana and Shafali stand crossed 100 runs mark. India’s side is holding the advantage so far.Also Read - India Women vs Malaysia Women LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND W vs ML W, Asia Cup 2022 Online And On TV

Sabbhineni Meghana has completed her maiden half-century against the Netherlands in the Asia Cup clash. India's side is in attacking mode so far.

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Kiran Navgire, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Malaysia Women (Playing XI): Winifred Duraisingam(c), Wan Julia(w), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Nur Dania Syuhada

Here are the live updates of India women vs Malaysia women 2nd Asia Cup Match

Live Updates

  • 2:21 PM IST

  • 2:16 PM IST

    Live IND-W vs MAS-W Asia Cup 2022: Winifred strikes again Radha Yadav departs on 8 runs. 19.2 IND is 169\4

  • 2:14 PM IST

    Live IND-W vs MAS-W Asia Cup 2022: What a great cover by Syuhada the bowler scalped 2 wickets in her first over what an over by Malaysia After 19 overs Malaysia is 168\3

  • 2:11 PM IST

    Live IND-W vs MAS-W Asia Cup 2022: Syuhada on hat-trick scalped another wicket. Kiran Navgire departs without scoring.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    Live IND-W vs MAS-W Asia Cup 2022: Syuhada gets the breakthrough scalped Shafali the batter was looking set in the crease. India is now 158\2

  • 2:08 PM IST

    Live IND-W vs MAS-W Asia Cup 2022: Shafali is playing on 45 runs the opener just needs 5 runs to complete her 50 runs mark. After 18 overs India is 158\1.

  • 1:57 PM IST

    Live IND-W vs MAS-W Asia Cup 2022: After fifteen overs India is on 120 runs by just losing 1 wicket.IND-122\1 vs MAL 16 Overs

  • 1:53 PM IST

    Live IND-W vs MAS-W Asia Cup 2022: Winifred gets the breakthrough as Meghana departs on 69 runs. Richa joins and is off the mark with a single. IND-117\1 vs MAL 14 Overs

  • 1:44 PM IST

    Live IND-W vs ML-W Asia Cup 2022: 12 overs done India is on 99 runs without any loss. What a good game by the Indian Women’s cricket team so far.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    Live IND-W vs ML-W Asia Cup 2022: India is on 84 without any loss. India is currently standing second in terms of the points table. Pakistan is currently the table topper. with 11 Overs done India is on 85 runs without any loss.